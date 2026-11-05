Te Matatini cut ticket prices, offers free entry for kaumātua

Te Matatini and Tainui have cut ticket prices for Te Matatini o Ngā Taniwha 2027 by 20% and announced free entry for kaumātua aged 70 and over.

The changes, agreed at a meeting on Wednesday, take effect on 4 November 2026. Anyone who has already bought tickets will receive a 20% refund.

Ticket prices were initially released on 31 October. The reduction reflects a ‘commitment of Te Matatini and Tainui’ to make the festival accessible to whānau.

The five-day festival will run from 23–27 February 2027 at Hopuhopu Sports Park in Ngāruawāhia, with 57 kapa haka groups set to compete.

Te Matatini chief executive Carl Ross says the festival continues to raise the standard of kapa haka excellence.

“Every festival is unique, showcasing the power, beauty and excellence of elite Māori performing arts,” he says.

Updated ticket prices

The revised ticket prices are:

Seniors / Kaumātua (65–69 years): $36.00 * single-day ticket | $140.00 * five-day pass. ( 70+ Free Entry *)

* single-day ticket | * five-day pass. ( *) Adults / Pakeke (18–64 years): $44.00 * single-day ticket | $180.00 * five-day pass.

* single-day ticket | * five-day pass. Youth / Taiohi (12–17 years): $32.00 * single-day ticket | $140.00 * five-day pass.

* single-day ticket | * five-day pass. Children / Tamariki (6–11 years): $24.00 * single-day ticket | $100.00 * five-day pass.

* single-day ticket | * five-day pass. Infants / Kōhungahunga (0–5 years): Free with a paying adult or senior.

How prices compare with 2025

Te Matatini o Te Kāhui Maunga 2025 recorded an estimated 63,938 spectator and whānau support attendances across five days. That figure includes people who attended on multiple days.

Ticket prices for the 2025 festival were:

Seniors / Kaumātua (65+): $40 single-day ticket | $150 five-day pass.

$40 single-day ticket | $150 five-day pass. Adults / Pakeke (18–64): $50 single-day ticket | $200 five-day pass.

$50 single-day ticket | $200 five-day pass. Youth / Taiohi (6–17): $35 single-day ticket | $150 five-day pass.

$35 single-day ticket | $150 five-day pass. Children / Tamariki (0–5): Free single-day entry | Free five-day entry.

The 2027 festival will be hosted by Te Matatini patron Te Arikinui Kuini Nga wai hono i te po, Te Matatini and the people of Tainui waka, who will welcome competing groups, sponsors, stallholders and haka fans.