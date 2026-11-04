‘Our voice is needed’: Tairāwhiti wāhine bring local action to UN talks

Miria Koia said she was interested in learning more about benefit-sharing of genetic resources.

Four Tairāwhiti wāhine took indigenous perspectives on biodiversity, environmental protection and rangatiratanga to an international conference in Armenia.

The United Nations’ 17th Conference of the Parties (COP17) on Biological Diversity took place in Yerevan from October 19 to 31 and brought together representatives from 195 countries.

It focused on indigenous peoples’ contributions to conservation and progress towards targets, including ambitions to reverse biodiversity loss by 2030.

International Environmental Guardianship (IEG) Pacific regional chairwoman Renee Raroa spoke about the East Coast Exchange, which helped frontline communities access funding and resources following Cyclone Gabrielle.

The IEG gathers indigenous groups internationally, emphasising indigenous designs in nature markets.

Raroa said the East Coast Exchange was an example of how the proposed 8 Billion Hour Pledge could support community-led environmental work globally.

The iwi-led Jobs for Nature and the Raukumara Project demonstrated how communities could lead environmental restoration, she said.

“I think people are excited and maybe even surprised that communities ourselves are coming forward with these ideas.

“I find in these spaces there’s a lot of theorising, and there’s a lot of policy work, but it was really important for us to also show up with some tangible actions on how to do these things.”

In the coming months, communities could register projects and estimate the hours of work they could contribute by 2030 to receive funding from government agencies, corporations and philanthropic organisations through the pledge.

Raroa said she was excited Tairāwhiti was a leader in the space.

“Coming from a small place like Tairāwhiti into these big global arenas, it is important that we’re there because our voice is needed and it grounds a lot of the theory and discussion in real outcomes for real communities.”

Having attended the United Nations Permanent Forum and G20 last year, Raroa said Aotearoa’s diverse geography meant lessons could apply internationally.

Tairāwhiti wahine Renee Raroa (standing) speaks about the East Coast Exchange at the United Nations’ 17th Conference of the Parties (COP17) on Biological Diversity in Armenia.

Aubrey Ria – supported by Te Aitanga-a-Māhaki, Tairāwhiti Collective, Toha Network, Hekia Parata and East Coast Exchange – spoke of how Jobs for Nature provided environmental restoration, skills and opportunities for future generations.

The programme demonstrated what indigenous-led investment could achieve in smaller communities, she said.

Combining technical expertise with indigenous knowledge was important when assessing environmental improvements. Iwi and hapū needed authority over environmental information connected to their whakapapa, whenua and responsibilities as kaitiaki.

“We need to be part of the conversations about how nature is valued, how investment is directed and how those decisions are reflected in national and international markets.”

Ria said she was proud to represent Tairāwhiti internationally alongside the other wāhine Māori, and hoped their participation would inspire others.

Ruatōria-raised Miria Koia, representing Aotearoa Indigenous Rights Trust, said the conference was daunting at first, but offered valuable opportunities to connect with indigenous rangatahi from Australia, Africa, Thailand and Canada.

Conversations with indigenous representatives, scientists and international companies reinforced the need for indigenous participation in environmental decision-making, she said.

Koia heard accounts of indigenous land defenders from Ecuador and Colombia being killed for occupying or protecting their land in the Amazon.

“That was quite a stark reality check, I think, for most of us.”

The experience prompted reflection on forestry and environmental management in Tairāwhiti, where local communities needed a greater role in decisions affecting their land.

“Ultimately the government of the day is going to get the last say, and we heard that in negotiations.”

Informal discussions with New Zealand officials about the Māori position went well overall, but there were challenges because of messaging from ministers, she said.

She was also interested in access and benefit-sharing of genetic resources under the Nagoya Protocol and how mātauranga Māori (Māori knowledge) could flow back to indigenous communities and taonga.

“The takeaway for me was ensuring the principle of trust and building relationships between researchers, companies, governments, and communities before commencing any type of activity that involves the protection and utilisation of those species.”

Koia also raised concerns about the Cali Fund, established to share benefits from commercial use of digital sequence information on genetic resources.

She said disagreements over funding commitments and meaningful indigenous participation remained challenges.

University of Waikato research officer Katie Lee Riddle, who also attended, was approached for comment.

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.