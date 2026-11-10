From NYC to Eden Park: Māori artist brings new series home

Jimmy James Kouratoras is bringing a new series to Auckland this month. Photo: composite / supplied / Jimmy James Koratoras.

After displaying his artwork overseas, Māori-Greek artist Jimmy James Kouratoras is bringing home a new series to be displayed at Eden Park.

Over 150 Kiwi artists will be showcasing more than 3,000 original art pieces to the public at Art in the Park to celebrate contemporary art in Aotearoa.

For Kouratoras, his newest series being displayed is of 12 Māori Icon Tiki paintings ascending through the heavens with imagery woven into each piece: candles, hearts, stars, sun, moon, clouds, and rain.

“It’s about connecting deeply to cultural roots and heritage a little bit. And also it’s about having a divine connection with nature.

“So, this series is kind of like about opening up those spaces; they’re like little portals into ourselves and tapping into that divine part of ourselves that we need to experience from time to time,” he told Te Ao Māori News.

The series draws on the connection between tiki and Atua, Pacific navigation and ancestral voyaging. The importance of heart, mind and spirit awareness.

“It’s just an investigation into how, say, religious icons from the Orthodox Church and te ao Māori sit together, you know, it’s kind of like definitely a Western view and an Indigenous view of spirituality and what that means.

“I think what I’ve been experiencing with doing these artworks is finding that place where they sit together and where they come together and then kind of open up those spaces.

“It’s more like the colour palette, the symbolisms within, you know, the traditional symbols inside of those churches and how they can come together.”

This new series comes right after Kouratoras had finished displaying his art across New York City, alongside other ngā Māori ringatoi.

The artist said it was “amazing” having his art seen by those living in the Big Apple for the third time.

“It’s a real cool feeling to be able to present internationally. I think there’s definitely a lot of uniqueness to Māori culture.

“I think what’s exciting is when you do exhibit to anyone abroad, there’s an instant connection with people and for some, it’s like they have no idea where New Zealand is or what Māori are.

“You’re bringing a fresh voice to a lot of people sometimes. So, it’s always well received. Everyone loves us,” said Kouratoras.

Art in the Park will be at Eden Park from 12 November to 15 November.