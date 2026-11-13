Auckland primary school kapa haka comp providing a space of joy

Despite the grief of late, the Tāmaki Makaurau Primary Schools Kapa Haka Competition in Pukekohe, is a way to clear the sorrows.

Hundreds gathered in Pukekohe this week for Te Whakataetae Kapa Haka o Ngā Kura Tuatahi o Tāmaki Makaurau, where tamariki took to the stage to showcase their Māoritanga and bring whānau together.

Photo supplied: Tāmaki Kapa Haka

More than a competition

For Korus Tawha of Te Kura Kaupapa Māori ā Rohe o Māngere, the gathering was about more than just the onstage performances.

He says it was important to see Māori come out in support of the tamariki and acknowledge the work they put into their performances.

“E taniwhatia nei e nga tamariki mokopuna, i te māoritanga, kāti e tika ana te kōrero me tae mai ko nga Māori huhua, o Tāmaki,” says Tawha.

Tawha says he wanted to see Māori from across Tāmaki Makaurau and Waikato come together to celebrate the primary school students.

“Kia tae kotahi tātou whakanui i nga tamariki tuatahi,” says Tawha.

It was also a chance to witness the influence of Tāne Rore and Hine Te Rēhia being carried through the performances.

Photo supplied: Tāmaki Kapa Haka

Bringing whānau together

For the tamariki, the event was just as much about spending time with whānau as it was about getting up on stage.

One young performer says being able to watch their siblings perform, while also taking part themselves, made the experience even more special.

“Kei te mātaki ahau i tōku tūngane, e tū ana i te ātāmira.”

Another supporter telling Te Ao Māori News that there was nothing like it for tamariki and their whānau.

“These events are also very special to us because it brings us all back together, and when we’re all back together united as one that’s what we call Kotahitanga.”

For others, it was the chance to catch up with familiar faces, enjoy the kai and watch the different kura perform that made the two days memorable.

Photo supplied: Te Waka Pererua

Kapa haka across the motu

Pukekohe’s gathering comes after Te Waka Pererua took place in Tauranga last weekend, bringing together primary school kapa haka teams from across Tauranga Moana.

Held on November 6 and 7 at Mercury Baypark Arena, the competition gave young kaihaka a chance to own the stage and represent their kura, iwi and hapū.

Photo supplied: Aukaha News

Te Arawa also held its own kura tuatahi competition in Rotorua on November 12 and 13 of November, with 22 schools going head to head to see who will take the five qualifying spots up for grabs for next year’s national primary school kapa haka competition set to take place in Whāngārei.