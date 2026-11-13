Artists weigh in on what makes contemporary art genuinely Māori

Ngā ringatoi Māori are showcasing their toi in Art in the Park. Photo: Te Ao Māori News.

For Māori artists, the relationship between traditional and contemporary art is not always straightforward. While some draw heavily on traditional practices, others express their identity through modern techniques.

Artist Josh Kiwikiwi, of Ngāti Wai, Ngāti Hine and Ngāpuhi, is one of the many Māori artists exhibiting at Art in the Park show at Eden Park, Auckland this weekend.

His piece, Totoro, meaning to reach out or stretch forth, depicts a kuia and her descendant reaching towards one another. The painting represents the yearning to reconnect with cultural knowledge, whakapapa and identity that has been lost, but can also be rediscovered.

Kiwikiwi says the debate around traditional and contemporary toi Māori often comes down to the intention behind the work.

“If the intention is tika then e pai ana, it’s all good. As well as research, finding that knowledge, seeking it out to having a mentor. I’m lucky enough to have two mentors who can guide me when I have some questions that need answering, says Kiwikiwi.

“But contemporary Māori art as well as traditional Māori art all have the same whakapapa. It’s all from the same source... Te Ao Māori is Te ao Hurihuri. We’re in an ever-changing world so why can’t toi Māori be the same.”

Artist Jimmy James Kouratoras (Tainui, Greek) shares a similar view, saying contemporary art is simply a reflection of the time in which it is created.

“It doesn’t matter what time you’re in. We’re not in the 1800s, 1900s. We’re in the 2000s. Our stories still translate with the materials that are at hand. Our stories are so deep and so connected to whakapapa and to who we are as individuals and communities that contemporary art, all that means is now, is it’s the art of now. So there’s no argument really.”

At Art in the Park, Kouratoras chose to exhibit his recent body of work includes a series of tiki-inspired paintings, that were showcased in New York recently, as well as his latest piece exploring the world of moemoeā (dreams), drawing on narratives from the subconscious and the spiritual journey from Rarohenga to Te Ao Mārama.

In his paintings, Kouratoras draws inspiration from his own lived experience as well as from te reo Māori, whakataukī and Māori creation stories.

Kouratoras says new technologies, including digital media, are providing artists with different tools to express themselves, without losing the cultural narratives behind their work.

“As long as the stories are solid, the work is always going to resonate aroha, wairua and ignite people in some way.”

Artist Shawnee Tekki (Kuki Airani) says although her paintings do not feature recognisable traditional Cook Islands motifs, her cultural heritage influences her work.

She works primarily with high-quality acrylics, aerosol paints, and custom stencils to achieve layered visuals.

“From foundation level my aesthetic has always been built from my culture - All of the saturated colours that I have in all of my works, the process and the attention to detail that I go through in creating those works and the feeling that I want people to feel when they experience looking at my works of joy and high energy.”

Meanwhile, artist Mike Turuwhenua, of Ngāpuhi and Ngāti Tūwharetoa, is challenging ideas of what Māori art should look like through his approach to sustainability.

Turuwhenua, based in Whāngarei, has been a carpenter for 20 years and rescues timber from construction sites before it is sent to landfill, transforming discarded wood into artwork.

“All the timber I use, including the frames are saved from going into the landfill… I treasure it, it’s a taonga. It shouldn’t be just discarded the way it is.”

He says since he doesn’t incorporate kowhaiwhai or whakairo patterns in his work some would question whether its Māori art.

“I feel like I don’t need to create those patterns as such. For me it’s about preserving our native timbers so they don’t go into landfill.”

Turuwhenua says his approach also reflects the resourcefulness of his tupuna.

“Traditionally our people were very resourceful in terms of our resources we took from the ngahere, not only that but with our kai.”

Art in the Park 2026 will run until Sunday November 15 with 140 artists displaying over 3000 pieces of art.