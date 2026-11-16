Canadian group needs $21.6M to bring 3,000 Indigenous artefacts home

(From left) Karl Stone and Coleen Rajotte are pictured Friday. The pair, along with Gerald Neufeld, make up Return the Sacred, a grassroots group committed to bringing 3,000 Indigenous artefacts home from Switzerland. Photo: Emma Honeybun/APTN News.

I whakaputahia tuatahia tēnei atikara e NITV i Kanata.

A Manitoba-based organisation is trying to raise $17 million CAD ($21.57 million NZD) to bring 3,000 Indigenous artefacts home from Switzerland.

“It doesn’t matter what tribe you’re from; it’s important that our people come together to bring these home to our Nations,” said Karl Stone, spiritual advisor of the group Return the Sacred. “And have these stored in a place where they can be kept for our own medicine people, within our own communities.

Return the Sacred, formerly called the Bringing Them Home Project, is a grassroots organisation formed in 2025.

“That’s the way these sacred bundles should be taken care of, I believe. And these sacred bundles should be taught to the next generation.”

The group, headed by executive director Coleen Rajotte, returned from a week-long trip to Switzerland Thursday and held a news conference in Winnipeg.

Since June 2025, the group has been in communication with a private collector, Vincent Escriba, who ran the Indian Land Museum in Gossau, Switzerland.

The museum contained over 5,000 artefacts from North and South America, as well as several countries in Africa. They’re all part of Escriba’s private collection, which he has been growing for the majority of his adult life.

“He is actually a kind, gentle person,” Rajotte said. “He became enamoured with Indigenous people and Indigenous culture.”

She said he “spent his entire life travelling to North America,” 50 trips overall, collecting the items and purchasing other private collections in full.

“That’s how he’s collected such a vast quality,” she said. “We do believe him that he wants to work with us,” she said. “He’s now 70 years old; he’s put all his energy and all his money into this collection, and now he wants to sell it back.”

The Indian Land Museum closed in December 2025, when Escriba decided to retire. Since then, the artefacts have been stored in boxes in a private warehouse, awaiting sale.

Prior to its closure, the chief of Pikangikum First Nation, a community located in northern Ontario, had been advised of the collection’s fate. The chief told Gerald Neufeld, a long-time researcher based in Winnipeg, who created the group in an effort to bring the artefacts home.

The collection includes headdresses, unopened medicine bags, medicine and corn husk masks, pipes, totem poles, canoes, and several other types of artefacts that carry spiritual and cultural weight, Rajotte said.

Escriba also owns several boxes of textbooks, both in English and German.

Private collector Vincent Escriba is pictured with artefacts from his pribate collection. Photo: Return the Sacred

Over several days, the group met with Escriba and took hundreds of photos of descriptions, contained in stacks of binders, which identified each object, along with its origin, in German.

They have not been able to confirm when all of the artefacts were made, but estimate most left Canada between 1840 and 1860.

Similarly, Rajotte said she is still working to figure out what came from where, but has so far been able to confirm several objects were from Nations in southern Alberta and North Dakota.

They also negotiated with Escriba and determined how much it would cost to purchase the items and return them to North America: $14.5 million ($18.4 million NZD), as well as an additional $3 million ($3.8 million NZD) to cover transportation and handling of the items.

“Of course, there’s lots of opinions,” Rajotte said about Escriba’s decision to sell, rather than donate, the items back to the Nations they originally came from.

In California, she continued, the California Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act requires that all state-funded agencies, museums and universities must return any Indigenous cultural items, without a cost, by law.

However, even if the same laws existed in Canada, the situation with Escriba would be different, Rajotte said, due to his collection being private.

She said they are planning to negotiate with Escriba about lowering the price, or a long-term payment plan, but she doesn’t believe he’ll budge when it comes to the bill.

However, he has extended the sale’s deadline, which was originally set for payment by the end of December 2026.

Rajotte said she predicts it will take “at least” a year to appraise, document and pay for the entire collection.

So far, Heritage Canada has covered the initial trip to Switzerland, but there have been no additional conversations with public or private funders regarding the price of the collection itself.

“Our peoples’ sacred belongings that are in museums all over the world should be returned to the original people of this true land,” Stone said. “The bundles need to be protected … need to be cared for in a sacred way.”

Rajotte said, additionally, items are seen as living relatives, “ and the fact that they’re in a warehouse right now … no one’s spending time with them, visiting with them, makes me very very sad.”

She said her “biggest fear” was running out of time and not being able to purchase the collection, and that it will then be sold to private buyers and live out the rest of their days in office buildings in Dubai or New York City.

Stone said “it’s out of [his] hands,” but that he prays “that the right thing is done.

“It’s up to him [Escriba], but in our culture, we don’t believe there’s a price tag on anything that is sacred,” he said. “It’s sacred to us, that’s our way of life, that’s our culture, our belief, and hopefully something good will come of this.”

One of thousands of Indigenous artefacts currently being stored in Switzerland. Photo: Return the Sacred.

Return the Sacred will be hosting a fundraiser on Dec. 3. Money from the first event will go towards creating a digital archive and hiring a larger team.

The group’s short-term plan will be to translate each artefact description from German to English, with the use of artificial intelligence and a translator to double-check, to determine which artefact belongs to who.

Rajotte is encouraging “anyone with deep pockets” to reach out to the organization and donate to the cause.

“We’re working really hard to make sure we get all these items back to Turtle Island where they belong,” she said.

Nā Emma Honeybun nō APTN News.