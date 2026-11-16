Hapū sees lead role in Waitara climate plan

Donna Eriwata says Otaraua hapū needs to be at the table from the start. (Te Korimako o Taranaki)

A Waitara hapū wants to help lead the response to climate change risks in the town.

Waitara has been assessed as most at risk from climate change impacts across New Plymouth – particularly flooding.

New Plymouth District Council approved a draft Resilience, Energy and Climate Action Plan for public consultation in August.

Otaraua – one of the hapū with mana whenua in Waitara – says it supports the draft plan but should help lead the response from the beginning.

At a hearing on Thursday, hapū representative Donna Eriwata told councillors the plan talks about partnership but doesn’t define what it means.

Eriwata said the plan needed to be changed to establish shared governance.

“Otaraua seeks confirmation that no scope, procurement process, technical methodology, governance structure, or reviewed adaptation pathway for Waitara will be approved without the early and properly resourced participation of Otaraua hapū.”

The draft plan includes provision for “tactical support” to the community to deal with climate change, natural hazard and energy issues

The hapū submission called for specific measures such as solar and battery support for community welfare hubs and marae, nature-based solutions, indigenous planting, wetland restoration, and ecological corridors.

Eriwata also highlighted energy affordability, household resilience, water security and insurance risk as well as impacts on Waitara River and the surrounding environment and coast.

She said Otaraua was already at the table with the council on five major projects, demonstrating an improving relationship that could help in dealing with climate change.

“Don’t forget Otaraua, don’t forget Manukorihi [hapū], don’t forget your tangata whenua that are on the ground, that know Waitara.”

The head of a company helping hapū, marae, iwi and Māori land owners take up renewable energy agreed mana whenua need a say in a regional energy plan.

Managing director of Te Piringa Pūnga, Ruka Te Moana, said New Plymouth’s council was right to prioritise Waitara.

“Strengthen the pathway for marae and community resilience through independent feasibility, direct mana whenua participation, and appropriate funding for solar, wind, flexible batteries, and backup power.”

Te Moana said the inter-generational aspirations of mana whenua could be part of a coordinated plan to retain Taranaki’s position as the energy province.

“Advisers can support the process, but mana whenua must determine their own priorities and participation.”

Community Energy Taranaki lobbies for a localised energy system that is equitable, sustainable and affordable.

Kristin D'Agostino and Steve Francis said the council could help residents save millions by backing renewable energy. (Te Korimako o Taranaki)

The organisation’s community lead Kristin D’Agostino told councillors they needed a more ambitious energy strategy and plan that included residents.

“Taranaki households alone, we currently spend $680,000 on fossil fuels every day. We spend $530 thousand at the pump.

“So $1.1 million could be saved by households every day if we electrify.”

Her colleague Steve Francis said most parties in Parliament had policies to back household efficiency including solar systems, and the council should get ready to enable repayments via rates.

“When that comes on board at a national level, you guys can really help out.”

Climate Justice Taranaki’s Tuhi-Ao Bailey said the council must avoid development in high-risk areas prone to flooding, sea-level rise and erosion.

Bailey also backed help for Waitara.

“I really encourage council to [fund] the work that needs to happen to help Waitara get through what’s coming.

“We need to help communities relocate and we need to help them rebuild infrastructure.”

Bailey implored the council to plant native trees but warned that wouldn’t be enough to counter climate change – carbon emissions needed to come down.

LDR is local body journalism funded by RNZ and NZ on Air