Watch: What Lies Beneath Part Two | Inside the Allan Titford investigation

In Part One of What Lies Beneath, Native Affairs examined how Allan Titford’s allegations against Te Roroa gained widespread public support and became one of New Zealand’s most enduring narratives surrounding Māori land claims.

In the concluding chapter of the investigation, reporter Iulia Leilua explores the political and ideological networks that continued to support Titford, including individuals and groups opposed to Treaty settlements and Māori rights.

The investigation examines how those relationships helped sustain a false narrative long after questions had begun to emerge, and considers the lasting impact on Te Roroa and the wider public understanding of the case.