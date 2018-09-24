Tiare apetahi: The sacred flower found nowhere else on Earth

With only 20 plants remaining on Mount Temehani, strict protection laws and locals are fighting to save Polynesia’s most spiritual bloom from total extinction (Native Affairs, Whakaata Māori)

The spiritual legend of Ra’iātea’s sacred bloom

It grows in only one place in the world, but the tiare apetahi holds a spiritual connection that reaches far beyond the island of Ra’iātea.

The rare five-petalled white flower is found only on Mount Temehani in French Polynesia and is intrinsically connected to Polynesian traditions surrounding death and the journey of the spirit into the afterlife.

For Māori, the journey of the wairua begins at Te Rerenga Wairua, at the northernmost tip of Aotearoa, where the spirits of the dead are said to depart the land.

According to traditions shared in Ra’iātea, those spirits travel beneath the ocean before resurfacing on the island and making their way to Mount Temehani.

There, the tiare apetahi has its own role in their final journey.

At dawn, the flower’s pods open with a distinctive crackling sound. It is said the sound marks the release of the spirits, allowing them to continue their journey to the heavens.

Romy Tavaeari’i is the chair of the Tuihana Association, a voluntary conservation group working to protect the tiare apetahi. He says the significance of the flower extends across the Pacific, including to Māori, Rapa Nui and Native Hawaiian peoples.

“When those of Tahiti, Māori, Rapa Nui, or Hawaiian descent die, their soul comes to Mount Temehani,” Tavaeari’i says.

“It is said that when the soul is coming back here to Temehani, they will be able to take one tiare apetahi to keep their heart beautiful forever.”

From thousands to just 20

Thousands of tiare apetahi once grew across the Temehani plateau.

But by 2018, over-harvesting, invasive species and damage to its natural habitat had reduced the wild population to just 20 plants.

Its survival is made even more difficult by the fact that attempts to grow the flower anywhere else have failed.

Renowned as the flower that releases souls to the heavens, the Tiare Apetahi is endemic to Ra'iātea Island.

“Scientists tried years ago researching how to grow the flower in other places around the world,” Tavaeari’i says.

“They even went to Europe and other foreign countries far from here, but it never worked because it only grows here in Ra’iātea.”

The remaining plants are found across two elevated plateaus on Mount Temehani. One is inaccessible to people, while on the lower plateau there is just one plant that can be easily reached.

That has made protecting what remains even more important.

Protecting the tiare apetahi

Since 1995, the tiare apetahi has been protected by law. Picking, cutting, damaging or attempting to transport the flower or plant is illegal.

Those caught breaking the law can face imprisonment and a fine of up to one million Pacific Francs, around NZ$14,500 or US$8,900.

Surveillance cameras are also being used to monitor accessible areas around the clock and deter people from interfering with the remaining plants.

But protecting the tiare apetahi is about more than saving a rare species.

For groups such as the Tuihana Association, it is also about protecting a flower that carries generations of cultural and spiritual knowledge and connects Ra’iātea with peoples across Te Moana-nui-a-Kiwa.

With only a handful left growing in the wild, the work to protect the tiare apetahi is now also a fight to ensure that connection is not lost.

The remaining plants survive across two elevated plateaus on Mount Temehani. While one plateau is entirely inaccessible to humans, the lower plateau contains only one plant that can be easily reached. To protect this final fragile link to Polynesian heritage, local authorities have instituted strict legal safeguards.

Under a law established in 1995, it is strictly illegal to pick, cut, damage, or attempt to transport a tiare apetahi flower or plant.

Legal Penalties: Offenders face potential prison time and a fine of up to one million Pacific Francs (approx. $14,500 NZD / $8,900 USD).

Offenders face potential prison time and a fine of up to one million Pacific Francs (approx. $14,500 NZD / $8,900 USD). Monitoring: Conservation teams now utilise surveillance cameras to monitor the remaining accessible sites 24/7 against illegal human interference.

Through high-tech surveillance and grassroots community action by groups like the Tuihana Association, the people of Ra’iātea continue to guard this botanical treasure, ensuring the bridge between earth and the heavens remains unbroken.