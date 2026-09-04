Pacific leaders gather at Koroneihana to strengthen longstanding connections

Marking its third day, Koroneihana saw hundreds from across the Pacific arrive to bring gifts, messages, and honour their enduring bonds with the Kiingitanga.

“Ko ōku hoa, ka ahu mai i ngā pito e whā o te ao.”

Kiingi Tāwhiao’s enduring vision came to life today at Tūrangawaewae Marae.

On day three of the Koroneihana celebrations, marking the second anniversary of her reign, Te Arikinui Kuini Nga wai hono i te po welcomed an international contingent of indigenous leaders, global representatives, and delegates from across the Pacific.

Deepening Kiingitanga ties with the Pacific

Representatives from the Cook Islands at the Koroneihana. Photo: Te Ao Māori News.

Every year, the Koroneihana brings together Pacific partners from Fiji, Hawaiʻi, Rarotonga, Tahiti, Tonga, and Papua New Guinea.

Among the Pacific community turning out were people who return year after year, such as Lesa Landy Tyrell Nonoa, chairperson of the Waikato Samoan Association.

“We have been blessed to build our dreams here in Aotearoa, and so it is important for us and an honour for us to come here and pay our respects to Te Ao Māori, to the Kiingitanga is our way of saying thank you,” she shared.

Monica Tongia, known as Aunty Monica, a spokesperson for the Cook Islands community, has been attending the Koroneihana for years.

“I’ve been here so many times, and I love to come and see our beautiful people of Aotearoa,” she said.

Vai Filimoehala (left) and her colleague (right) representing Tonga. Photo: Te Ao Māori News.

For others in the crowd, like Vai Filimoehala representing Tonga, it was a chance to experience the historic milestone for the very first time.

“I’m a very traditionalist and very happy to go and join in with the celebration of historical events such as the coronation,” Filimoehala shared.

Te Arikinui’s travels to the Pacific nations

Fiji's Deputy Chair of the Great Council of Chiefs (GCC), Tui Namosi Ratu Suliano Matanitobua and the Māori Queen Te Arikinui Kuini Ngā wai hono i te pō. Photo/Kiingitanga

For the Kiingitanga, the koroneihana represents a continuation of those relationships, following a year of regional engagement in which Te Arikinui travelled abroad to strengthen ancestral bonds across Te Moana-nui-a-Kiwa.

Her journeys over the past two years have included visits to the Pacific, such as travelling to Lakeba, an outer island in Fiji, to attend the historic chiefly investiture of Ratu Tevita Uluilakeba Mara.

Speaking during a stand-up today, Kiingitanga spokesperson Rahui Papa emphasized the strong connections maintained with Pacific peoples since Te Arikinui ascended to the throne.

“Kua haere ki te tūtakitaki ki ngā whare nei; kua tae mai rātou ki Aotearoa, nō reira koia ko te whakaaro kia whakaopeti mai i runga i te kaupapa o te Koroneihana.”

Acknowledging their enduring alliances, Papa added;

“Kua tōia te kēti ki te manaakitanga ki ngā iwi e whakaeke mai nei,”

“Ko te kotahitanga ka mutu e hiahiatia ana kia toka tū tēnā kotahitanga ko ngā āhuatanga ka rere i muri iho, ko te reo koia tērā, ko te whakapapa, tikanga tuku iho, ka mutu ko te tahua e whakakotahi mai ai te whakahiato i te ora o ngā iwi o te moana-nui-a-kiwa.”

After the powerful morning addresses from the paepae by delegates from across overseas Pacific nations, this afternoon’s proceedings shift focus to visiting politicians.

Tomorrow, the gathering will culminate as crowds look forward to the highly anticipated annual address from the Māori Queen.