Māori and Pacific health leaders call for release of medical admissions review

Māori and Pacific health leaders are calling on the Government to immediately release its completed review of targeted medical school admissions, saying the debate over the programmes should be based on evidence rather than assertion.

The Royal Australasian College of Physicians (RACP) says the review of the Māori and Pacific Admission Scheme (MAPAS) at Waipapa Taumata Rau, University of Auckland, and Te Kauae Parāoa at the University of Otago should be released in full, along with the evidence underpinning its findings.

The call comes after Deputy Prime Minister and ACT leader David Seymour criticised the yet-to-be-released review, saying it had failed to justify what he described as “racial discrimination”.

The review was agreed to as part of the National-ACT coalition agreement and has now been completed, but is yet to be publicly released.

RACP Māori Health Committee chair Dr Matt Wheeler said decisions about programmes supporting the future medical workforce should be guided by evidence.

“Both universities have indicated that their programmes meet or exceed the expectations set out in the review’s terms of reference. If that is the case, the public and the medical profession deserve the opportunity to consider the evidence rather than continue debating opinions without it.”

RACP Māori Health Committee chair Dr Matt Wheeler

“Māori doctors are essential to improving health outcomes for Māori and non-Māori communities alike. We cannot improve Māori health outcomes without growing the Māori medical workforce, and programmes such as MAPAS and Te Kauae Parāoa are an important part of that pipeline.” Dr Wheeler said.

MAPAS supports Māori and Indigenous Pacific students from application through to graduation and is intended to increase the number of Māori and Pacific health professionals in New Zealand.

Students applying through MAPAS must have verified Māori or Pacific whakapapa, be New Zealand citizens or permanent residents, and meet the requirements for admission to their programme.

Pacific Peoples Member Advisory Group chair Dr Tim Hopgood said Pacific peoples remained underrepresented in medicine and continued to experience significant health inequities.

“We need more Pacific doctors, not fewer.”

“There have been claims these programmes are discriminatory. If those claims are being made, the review should be released so the public can see the evidence and make up their own minds.” Dr Hopgood said.

What was the review asked to look at?

Documents released under the Official Information Act late last year show the Government committed to examining MAPAS and Te Kauae Parāoa to determine whether they were delivering their intended outcomes.

A Ministry of Health briefing said targeted admission programmes were intended to address “well-evidenced barriers” faced by underrepresented groups in education and training.

Officials said the rationale was both to address underrepresentation in the health workforce and recognise evidence that long-term health outcomes can improve when the workforce reflects the communities it serves.

At the time, the Ministry said MAPAS accounted for about 30 percent of admissions to Auckland’s Faculty of Medical and Health Sciences, while noting students entering competitive programmes were still required to meet minimum grade point averages and other programme requirements.

Te Kauae Parāoa was introduced at Otago in 2022 and covers priority groups including Māori, Pacific peoples, rural students, those from lower socio-economic backgrounds and refugees.

The OIA also showed Ministry officials met and corresponded repeatedly with both universities between August and November 2025 to gather data and information for the examination.

Seymour challenges review’s conclusion

Seymour has long opposed admissions based on ethnicity and pushed for the review as part of ACT’s coalition agreement with National.

Speaking to RNZ, Seymour said the review had not, in his view, provided sufficient justification for the schemes under New Zealand’s international obligations on racial discrimination.

He said the review appeared to recommend the programme continue, but argued its authors had approached the question incorrectly.

ACT Leader, David Seymour

The University of Auckland has defended MAPAS, saying the programme plays a vital role in increasing the Māori and Pacific medical workforce.

The university says every student selected to study medicine earns their place and must demonstrate the competence, professionalism and commitment required of future doctors.

RACP Aotearoa New Zealand president Dr Janak de Zoysa said decisions about programmes shaping the future medical workforce should be made using published evidence.

“The MAPAS and Te Kauae Parāoa schemes, the Regional Rural Admission Scheme, and the Undergraduate Targeted Admission Scheme are designed to address barriers to medical education and support a medical workforce that better reflects the communities of Aotearoa New Zealand.”

“Decisions about programmes that shape the future of our medical workforce should be made on the basis of published evidence, not assertion.”

“The College supports the call for the review, together with the evidence underpinning its findings, to be released so the public, medical profession, and communities can assess the findings for themselves.”

Minister responsible for the review, Matt Doocey.

“We urge the Minister to release the review without delay.”

The completed review is being held by Associate Health Minister Matt Doocey, who has responsibility for the work. Previous reporting said it would be released “in good time”.

Doocey’s office said the report is under active consideration as it goes to Cabinet, and that there is nothing further to add until that process is complete.