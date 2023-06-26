Te ao Māori infused in Royal NZ Ballet performance

The Royal New Zealand Ballet is incorporating te ao Māori in its latest presentation, Te Ao Mārama.

Choreographer Moss Patterson, who is of Ngāti Tūwharetoa descent, emphasises the importance of incorporating te ao Māori (the Māori world) in both the performance and the future diversification of the Royal New Zealand Ballet.

Patterson says he draws inspiration from his ancestors and finds strength in the men of the Royal New Zealand Ballet, who share his inspiration.

"A performance that embodies the significance of Māori gods and dance serves as a perfect way to honour our Māoritanga through a Māori lens.

“It not only encourages others to embrace their own identity, but also enhances the Māori culture within the Royal New Zealand Ballet."

Patterson says that by indigenising the arts in the Royal New Zealand Ballet will not only help the Māori arts and the language but will also encourage Māori people to join and participate in ballet.

“My intention for the performance was to build a conversation with traditional movements from te ao Māori, bringing new movements, traditional and indigenous to the forefront for the Royal New Zealand Ballet to enhance the importance of preserving Māori stories for the next generation.”

The ballet company will perform Te Ao Mārama in Auckland, Wellington, and Christchurch from July to August.