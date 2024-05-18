All Black legend Sidney Milton Going died at age 80

The Governor-General, Sir Jerry Mateparae (left), with former All Black Sid Going and his wife Coleen, during the Bledisloe Reception to mark the gift of the Waitangi Treaty Grounds by Governor-General, Lord Charles Bledisloe, and Lady Elaine Bledisloe, at Waitangi on 5 February 2013. Photo: supplied

Legendary All Black player Sidney Milton Going (Te Patuharakeke hapu, Ngāti Wai) died last night at the age of 80, surrounded by his family.

Whānau and friends will gather this weekend to share memories of the rugby star, with his funeral service set to be held early next week.

He will be laid to rest in Maromaku, Northland.

Photo: Supplied to NZ Hall of Fame from Peter Bush / supplied

Going, also known as ‘Super Sid’, was part of the All Blacks between 1967 and 1977, playing 29 test matches in that time, and gaining recognition by many as New Zealand’s greatest running halfback.

Throughout his career, he played a total of 86 matches for New Zealand, scoring 164 points from 33 tries, 18 conversions, 5 penalty goals, and 1 drop goal.

‘Super Sid’ also played for New Zealand Māori (now the Māori All Blacks) for 12 years, Northland for 16 years, and took up coaching in 1978.

He was made a Member of the Order of the British Empire for services to rugby in 1977.







