Where Pacific and Māori cuisine combine with powerful storytelling

By Tausani Simei-Papali'I for NZME

Tausani Simei-Papali’i is the artistic director for one of the must-book events for Elemental AKL 2023.

Takurua Ti’iti’i Sacred Knowledge at this year’s Auckland Elemental Festival is a powerful combination of fine dining, dance and traditional theatre. At the helm is artistic director Tausani Simei-Papali’i, who, for the past five years, has brought together the two things he is most passionate about - Pacific and Māori cuisine and storytelling.

Currently the executive chef for Waiheke’s Mudbrick vineyard, Tausani’s aim is to create a unique theatrical experience in which indigenous cuisine is blended with the retelling of the ancient stories from Māori and Pasifika cultures.

For this year’s festival, Tausani Simei-Papali’i is joining forces with Kingi restaurant’s head chef, Wallace Mua-Frost, and other Pasifika chefs to create Takurua Ti’iti’i Sacred Knowledge, which tells the tale of Ti’iti’i (Māui in New Zealand), a rebellious trickster who challenged the gods. To complement a five-course banquet designed by Mua-Frost, expect traditional Pasifika hospitality and an evening inspired by Māori hākari and Pacific Island feasting rituals.

Sunday Travel spoke to Tausani Simei-Papali’I about this year’s festival and his passion for neo-Pasifika cuisine:

The plan for this year’s Elemental Festival is to showcase Māori and Moana Nui excellence through ancient storytelling and to take the audience on a sensory journey. Following on from sold-out events from previous years, 2023 is not to be missed. Attendees can expect to see the best Moana Nui creativity the world has to offer. Get ready to digest using all of your senses.

Most people won’t know what goes into these events. I had to stay true to the ancient form of Takurua. I had to shoulder-tap the best creatives in the country and ask them to come together under one creative umbrella to put together this year’s event.

The concept of Takurua is ancient, I’m passionate about bringing it back for everyone to experience. Takurua has been used for thousands of years to celebrate the highest forms of achievement like the retirement of King Tara of Taranaki.

My passion ultimately comes from anger. I know that we are the best in the world and I want to use Takurua as a platform to prove it. I want Takurua to be a national practice for an international showcase and I want the world to identify our cuisine via Takurua; they will know they have tasted Moana Nui as a cuisine because they have been to a Takurua.

Elemental AKL Festival takes place July 20 - August 6. Takurua Ti’iti’i Sacred Knowledge takes place from August 4-6 at Viaduct Events Centre. Tickets on sale at ticketmaster.co.nz.