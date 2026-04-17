Black Ferns adopt tikanga Māori to replace captains run

The Black Ferns are replacing the captain’s run with tikanga Māori, using whakanoa to ground themselves spiritually and acknowledge mana whenua where they play.

In the midst of the 2026 Pacific Four (PAC4) series in the USA, the Black Ferns have adopted tikanga Māori to replace the traditional captain’s run, a light training session held the day before a match, to ensure they are grounded spiritually and physically before they play.

The new whakanoa process was introduced by Assistant Coach Simon ‘Bona’ Kneebone, who wanted to implement a spiritual element for the team while overseas.

“So, we just want to connect back to the whenua here, wherever we are, as a group. Show some respect to whose whenua this is, but also connect with our own land and Papa and Rā in the sky, and we’ve done that really well with the whakanoa,” Kneebone says.

Black Ferns captain Ruahei Demant says she is familiar with the tikanga, which has long been a staple for Māori during times of war, hui mate, pōhiri, and more.

“Whakanoa, or noa, is the process of taking away tapu. So, it’s a really cool initiative from our forwards coach, Bona.’ He wanted to bring that in to kind of replace our captain’s run day, the day before the game, and we got to experience what that looks like for us as a team,” she says.

The Whakanoa Process

Whakanoa translates to the removal of tapu, an intrinsic part of Māori spirituality during times of tangihanga, turmoil, or general gatherings, effectively lifting the tapu from those involved.

Māori use whakanoa in a variety of ways. A common example is seen during a tangihanga; after the deceased has left the marae or home where they were lying, karakia is used to clear the tapu within the area.

It is also practised through the consumption of food following a pōhiri, as food is considered ‘noa,’ which clears the tapu of those in attendance.

Demant says that in the context of the Black Ferns, it is used as a time of reflection to honour those who have sacrificed for them to play.

“When we spoke about it initially before experiencing that process today, he [Bona] spoke about using the whakanoa process as a grounding and a cleansing.”

Kneebone adds that it is a spiritual way for the players to honour the environment where they play while remembering where they come from.

“It’s a really nice, quiet time where people can reflect on whoever that is for them. We often listen to the senses, the wind and the sun, the birds, and so forth. That was really powerful, and I think it grounded us all while connecting us tightly to the job we’ve got to do tomorrow,” he says.

PAC4 Series

The Black Ferns are currently in Sacramento competing in the PAC4 series, where they currently lead the competition following a recent 48-15 win against the USA.

The four-team tournament features Australia, Canada, the USA, and defending champions New Zealand. The matches are taking place across two continents, with five matches held in the USA before the tournament moves to Australia for the final.

The Black Ferns are set to play Canada next, where the whakanoa process will again be used to ensure the players are prepared. Demant says while it may not be a new experience for her or other teammates who are confident in their tikanga Māori, the sense of calm is vital for the squad.

“He mea hou tēnei mō tō mātou tīma, heoi anō ehara i te mea hou mō mātou e matatau ana ki ō mātou tikanga Māori. I rangona i te mauri tau, i rangona anō hoki i te wairua tau i roto i te tīma, i a mātou e titiro whakamua ana ki te wero e heke mai ana hei āpōpō,” she says.

“He mea hou tēnei mō tō mātou tīma, heoi anō ehara i te mea hou mō mātou e matatau ana ki ō mātou tikanga Māori. I rangona i te mauri tau, i rangona anō hoki i te wairua tau i roto i te tīma, i a mātou e titiro whakamua ana ki te wero e heke mai ana hei āpōpō,” she says.

Kneebone says the process also allows players to center themselves on what matters most before game day.

“There’s lots of thoughts that go through your mind. But I think if we bring it back to the fact that it’s not about us, it’s about the people that have sacrificed for us to be here, we want to represent them with mana and be really proud,” he says.

The Black Ferns are set to take on Canada on Saturday, 18 April, in Kansas City and will close out the competition against Australia on the Sunshine Coast the following weekend.