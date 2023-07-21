‘Gratitude post’ - Dai Henwood thanks fans, the Warriors amid cancer battle

Dai Henwood has revealed his love for the Warriors is helping him battle cancer. (NZME)

Comedian Dai Henwood has given his fans an emotional update on how his journey with cancer treatment is going - and revealed what’s helping him get through.

The Lego Masters NZ host was diagnosed with stage 4 bowel cancer in 2020, and has since openly shared an insight into his battle with the disease.

Speaking on the Alternative Commentary Collective’s Mad Monday rugby league podcast this week, he had a “bit of a different” message for fans on the platform.

“Normally I’m just fizzing and shouting and going crazy, but this is a bit of gratitude,” he shared, revealing that he’d been undergoing chemotherapy for the last month.

“I’m four rounds into six rounds of this current one, I’ve just done 18 rounds and it’s b****y tough. And I’m suffering mentally and physically, it’s an absolute shambles.”

But in typical Henwood fashion, he wanted to focus on the positive, adding, “I just wanted to say thank you to all the ACC fans who listen to commentary. I get to come and commentate the Warriors ... honestly, when I’m going through chemo, I watch old Warriors wins. I pore over Warriors stats.

“The New Zealand Warriors are something that is a massive highlight in my life, win, lose or draw. They just buoy me up and it’s league as a hobby that I absolutely love,” he gushed.

“I get to come in here and commentate the league with absolute legends at the ACC and absolute legends like you who are listening, you who are watching. You send in texts, you fill up my bucket and you make me forget about having cancer, and that is a massive thing because cancer’s something I think about 24/7.”

The comedian added that commentating the Warriors and seeing their recent win against the Sharks “just fills my bucket”, sharing a “massive thanks” to both his favourite team and to his listeners.

“I b****y love you and I can’t wait to commentate the next game.”

It comes after the comedian shared the most important lessons he’d learned amid his journey since being diagnosed with stage 4 cancer in 2020.

Responding to a fan on TikTok who asked the New Zealand comedy legend “what type of cancer” he has, Henwood, sitting in a peaceful outdoor setting with a small dog, told his followers:

“I have bowel cancer. I have colorectal cancer, stage four, which is now called incurable cancer. I had a surgery on my bowel. I had a surgery on my liver. And three surgeries on my lungs,” he added.

“Another little surgery on my liver. Heaps of chemo, heaps of radiation,” says the Kiwi comedian who became a household name as he starred on TV shows such as Seven Days, Family Feud, Dancing with the Stars and most recently, Lego Masters.

