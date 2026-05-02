Te Matatini 2027: Waihirere claim Tamararo title; Te Tai Rāwhiti sends four teams through

Te Tairāwhiti have named the four rōpū haka who will represent the region in the up and coming Te Matatini in Waikato.

The qualifying rōpū are as follows.

Waihirere Whāngārā Mai Tawhiti Te Hokowhitu a Tū Hikurangi

The competition began on Friday night, with four ngahau teams taking the stage representing their whānau, marae and hapū.

Saturday morning continued with more ngahau teams from across the region, delivering classic iwi anthems and riveting renditions of haka such as Ruaumoko and Kuratīwaka.

Te Kura o Māhaki delivered a performance that left the crowd hyped and entertained. Speaking to media after their performance, group leader and Te Waka Huia stalwart Vicky Wehi acknowledged the importance of competitive haka, while also speaking to the beauty of ngahau performances.

Vicky Wehi of Te Kura o Mahaki speaks of the differences between competitive and non competitive haka.

“I’ve always wanted to do ngahau because there is a field of people out there that kapa haka can inspire. With competitive you’ve got two totally different levels, over here you’ve got pressure over here you got no pressure. Just be yourself” she said.

Rounding out the ngahau performances was Hikurangi Ahika, with wahine donning the iconic purple sashes. Te Matatini chair Tā Herewini Parata made a cameo appearance, joining the group and leading the haka.

Tamararo haka

Tamararo is one of the longest-running regional haka events in Aotearoa. Now in its 74th year, the competition continues to showcase the strength and excellence of Te Tai Rāwhiti haka, as a qualifying event for Te Matatini.

Tamararo board member David Jones speaks of the success and future of haka in Te Tai Rāwhiti. Source: FB

Tamararo executive member David Jones said he was elated by the continued pursuit of excellence in haka across Te Tairāwhiti, reflecting a legacy built over more than seven decades of competition.

“Ko te mahi o Tamararo he whāngai i ēnei āhuatanga kia tipu matomato, kia tū pakari a Te Tai Rāwhiti i roto o Te Tai Rāwhiti, ki waho anō hoki i Te Tai Rāwhiti.” He said.

He taonga maumahara

During their performance, Whangara Mai Tawhiti paid homeage to Papa Taina Ngarimu who passed away in December 2025 and gifted a taonga to the competition in honour of him.

Tā Derek Lardelli described him as tipua.

“He tangata mōhio, he tangata whai haere i ngā kaupapa katoa o te iwi o Ngāti Porou otirā ngā iwi o Te Tai Tairāwhiti. He pūkonohi, he tino tangata."

With the kapa that qualified today, the total now stands at 42. With Tāmaki Makaurau, Waitaha, and Te Whanganui-a-Tara still to come, that number is expected to surpass 50 teams, all of whom will be focused on delivering their best national performances at Te Matatini next year.

Exclusive coverage of Kapa Haka Regionals 2026 is available on Whakaata Māori and MĀORI+, supported by Te Māngai Pāho.