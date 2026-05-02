Two more iwi seek agreement with Taranaki council

Talks will have to consider the legal personhood of Taranaki Maunga that extends beyond the national park to 'all surrounding lands'.

Two more iwi have sparked negotiations for long-term agreements with Taranaki Regional Council, before Government reforms cut off the opportunity.

Last week three iwi authorities had kicked off talks for Mana Whakahono ā Rohe (MWAR) agreements, according to an agenda for TRC’s Policy and Planning Committee.

But by the time the committee met on Tuesday another two iwi had formally initiated the process for a Mana Whakahono deal – and remaining iwi are considering doing the same.

MWAR agreements set out how mana whenua take part in local decision-making under the Resource Management Act.

Taranaki iwi and Ngāti Mutunga are now seeking MWAR, along with Ngāti Maru, Ngāti Rauru and the new maunga body Te Tōpuni Ngārahu.

Although the Government is scrapping the RMA, Mana Whakahono agreements would remain in force under replacement laws.

The chance for iwi to initiate an agreement ends when the Governor General signs off new Natural Environment and Planning laws currently before Parliament.

Policy lead Finbar Kiddle said TRC had invited all of Taranaki’s eight iwi agencies to consider a MWAR.

South Taranaki’s mayor Phil Nixon questioned how last-minute amendments to the new resource laws might impact Mana Whakahono agreements.

“Is it going to be better for iwi and councils to be doing something when we know where we’re heading – or is now the right time?”

Kiddle said the new laws were clear – Mana Whakahono would influence future spatial, natural environment and land-use plans.

“It’s a useful opportunity to codify how we’re going to work together.”

Mana Whakahono discussions could help Taranaki’s councils work out ground rules to involve mana whenua in the coming regional spatial plan, said Kiddle.

He said it was a chance to get ahead of a looming “landslide” of local government changes.

“We’re going to have to do it later anyway … so it’s a chance to line some of that stuff up before we get swept away with the crazy timelines of spatial planning.”

Kiddle said MWAR negotiations with Ngāti Maru were well-advanced.

That progress could help in talks with other tribal authorities about potential for a multi-iwi collective agreement, or for separate-but-aligned agreements.

The 2025 law that settled Treaty breaches over Taranaki Maunga created a legal personhood for the mountain that extends beyond the national park to “all surrounding lands.”

Councillor Donna Cram asked how that would work in reality, given Te Tōpuni Ngārahu was seeking a MWAR.

Kiddle said the practical impact needed to be talked about.

“We don’t have a clear definition in terms of a line on a map, so that’s what we’ve got to figure out.”

New Plymouth District Council representative Dinnie Moeahu asked about overlapping territory between Ngāti Tama and Maniapoto, given NPDC has already faced conflict on the issue

Kiddle said TRC had no choice but to negotiate MWAR if iwi asked.

“It’s a legal obligation for us to have the relationship agreement, but we’re very aware of that overlap.”

LDR is local body journalism funded by RNZ and NZ on Air