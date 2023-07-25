Fiery scenes, arrests at Heretaunga anti co-governance meeting

Julian Batchelor was involved in an altercation and the Hastings event was called off due to safety concerns. (Rawiri Taonui via NZME)

The Hastings leg of the controversial Stop Co-Governance nationwide tour came to an abrupt end as tensions escalated, leading to arrests and disruptions Monday.

The meeting, organized by Julian Batchelor, faced fierce opposition from protesters performing waiata and haka outside, resulting in safety concerns and an early closure of the event.

Some from Ngāti Kahungunu had vowed to counter Batchelor’s contentious rhetoric with noise and opposition during meetings held in their rohe, which prompted two Havelock North venues to cancel in the lead-up to the event.

As a last-minute change, the would-be attendees were directed to a building on Heretaunga St West in Hastings CBD, which previously housed a Dollarama Store.

Batchelor addressed a crowd of around 70 people according to Hawke’s Bay Today.

The situation escalated when the number of protesters on Heretaunga St West swelled to over 100, prompting police to form a barricade.

Inspector Dean Clifford expressed concerns about the gathering becoming unsafe, leading to the early termination of the meeting.

“Police were monitoring the event due to expected protest activity. A number of people were trespassed from the premises and two people were arrested.” Inspector Clifford said.

“Charges have not been laid at this stage and police inquiries into the matter are continuing,”

Eyewitnesses reported that the meeting was disrupted from the outset, with a minority of protesters entering the venue.

One claimed that a woman at the meeting had thrown Batchelor’s laptop, triggering an altercation where the woman was allegedly assaulted.

A video on social media showed the moment the laptop was thrown to the ground, and Batchelor shoving the woman away, saying, “Don’t touch my equipment.”

Batchelor’s nationwide tour has faced fiery scenes at multiple stops, with a meeting in Golden Bay earlier this month descending into violence as attendees clashed with protesters, including far-right extremist Lee Williams.

Yesterday a protester was dragged from a meeting in Palmerston North, with several attendees shouting derogatory remarks including ‘pull her pants down’.

The woman sustained minor injuries during the incident.

The tour has also struggled to secure venues, leading to multiple cancellations at the last minute.

Batchelor’s message has essentially been that co-governance “promotes apartheid and racism”. However, his message typically ignores tino rangatiratanga as enshrined in article 2 of Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

Batchelor’s itinerary for Te Matau-a-Māui includes another meeting at an undisclosed venue in Heretaunga on Tuesday night, followed by two more meetings in undisclosed venues in Napier on Wednesday and Thursday.

Police say they will monitor the situation to ensure public safety during the remaining tour dates.