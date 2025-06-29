Pasifika Medical Association rejects claims public funds used inappropriately

This article was first published by RNZ.

The Pasifika Medical Association (PMA) is rejecting claims that public funds have been used in an inappropriate manner.

Te Puni Kōkiri is launching an independent review into allegations that money was used inappropriately for Whānau Ora commissioning services.

It relates to allegations of funds misused by two agencies, including Pasifika Futures Limited, where it is alleged that Moana Pasifika received $770,000 a year from a Whānau Ora contract with the Pasifika Medical Association.

However, Pasifika Medical Association group chair Kiki Maoate said no public funding has been used to support the professional rugby team.

“We strongly reject any claim that public funds have been used in an inappropriate manner,” Maoate said.

Moana Pasifika became part of the Pasifika Medical Association Group (PMA) on 1 July 2024. At that time, the Moana Pasifika Charitable Trust was formally established to hold both the professional rugby team and the Moana Pasifika Community Sports Programme, Maoate said.

“Moana Pasifika has always been more than a rugby team. From the outset, it was established as a platform for social good and long-term transformation for Pacific people. That founding purpose made it a natural strategic fit for PMA, which recognised the opportunity to strengthen and expand Moana Pasifika’s reach. With that alignment of values and mission, PMA invested to optimise the organisations positive impact, capability and connection to Pacific communities.

“In 2021, a small amount of funding was provided to the Pacific Business Trust to support the development of a business case for the establishment of the Moana Pasifika Charitable Trust. This was consistent with broader support for Pacific-owned and delivered initiatives under the economic domain of Pasifika Futures.

“Since that time, any public or Whānau Ora funding has been directed solely to the Moana Pasifika Community Sports Programme. No public funding has been used to support the professional rugby team.” the statement from PMA said.

RNZ has approached the PMA for further comment.

Te Pou Matakana, otherwise known as the Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency Limited, is also being investigated after Māori Development Minister Tama Potaka seeked urgent advice on “electioneering concerns”. The concerns related to an advertisement encouraging Māori to sign-up to the Māori electoral roll paid for by Te Pou Matakana, which was released this week.

