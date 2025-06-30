Real Talk on Māori Futures: Climate, Cash and Colonisation on Te Ao with Moana

A Te Ao with Moana special brings together eight Māori voices to tackle some of the most pressing and polarising issues affecting Aotearoa today.

From Māori economic aspirations to the co-opting of language like “woke,” the panel doesn’t shy away from the big questions. Filmed in Tāmaki Makaurau, the discussion spans politics, poverty, climate change, colonisation, and the future of Māori-led development.

The panel features leaders from across Aotearoa and across disciplines:

Sir Ian Taylor – Tech entrepreneur

Kerrin Leoni – Auckland mayoral candidate

India Logan-Riley – Climate activist

Toi Iti – Bay of Plenty regional councillor

David Letele – Founder of BBM

Tania Pouwhare – Poukahukura at Mana Ātea

Hinurewa Te Hau – Cultural strategist and former National Party candidate

Penetaui Kleskovic – Far North District councillor

Photo: Te Ao with Moana.

Climate activist India Logan-Riley calls for a return to rangatiratanga rooted in mātauranga Māori, stating: “Democracy doesn’t always work for minorities.”

Far North District Councillor Penetaui Kleskovic argues for Māori to take the lead in building wealth: “If Māori want the dough, we’ve got to front up with the cash.”

Tania Pouwhare pushes back on political framing, critiquing economic systems that “wipe out other species and denigrate human dignity,” and questions how terms like “woke” are being weaponised in political discourse.

David Letele delivers a sobering account from the frontlines of poverty: “I’m over all politicians. There are hungry children. People sleeping in cars. That’s what I see every day.”

Sir Ian Taylor makes a call for future-focused thinking and investment in education and innovation, warning: “We’re fast-tracking to the past when we should be looking to the future.”

The panel also touches on the long shadow of colonisation, misinformation in the digital age, and the need for systemic change including Māori voices being part of decisions every day, not just during elections.

Watch the full kōrero on Te Ao with Moana, airing tonight at 8pm on Whakaata Māori and streaming on Māori+.