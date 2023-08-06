Protestors block entrance to Stop Co-Governance meeting

Peaceful protestors block the entrance of Whareora Hall where a Stop Co-Governance meeting hosted by Julian Batchelor was scheduled to take place. (Photo / Mike Dinsdale)

A controversial Stop Co-Governance meeting in Whangārei has been halted from starting as peaceful protestors block the entrance to the venue.

Around 200 people have gathered at Whareora Hall in Glenbervie this afternoon to counter the anti-co-governance meeting visiting the district as part of its nationwide tour.

Tour organiser Julian Batchelor planned to discuss his viewpoints on the Treaty of Waitangi, which involve claims it has been “manipulated” for the past four decades and that Māori ceded sovereignty to the Crown.

But Batchelor has not yet been able to speak as police are reportedly refusing to let the meeting go ahead due to safety concerns.

Rally organiser Catherine Murupaenga-Ikenn (Ngāti Kuri, Te Rarawa) put the call out days ago for people to join her in showing Batchelor that his “divisive message” was unwelcome in Whangārei.

Today that call was answered. A reporter at the scene said waiata was ringing out from the large crowd gathered. Prominent iwi leaders, such as Te Poari o Ngātiwai (Ngātiwai Trust Board) chairman Aperahama Kerepeti-Edwards and Northland Regional Council chair Tui Shortland (Ngāti Hine, Ngātiwai, Te Rarawa), are present at the rally.

Kerepeti-Edwards, from the doorway of the hall, told Batchelor he would not move.

“Mr Batchelor, if you want to hold your hui then go home to your area and hold it there,” he said.

“You are not welcome here.”

The Advocate reporter said Batchelor barred them from entering the hall to observe the meeting.



