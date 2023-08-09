Magic Kava Bucket the first commercial kava drink maker

The Kava plant has transitioned from being a traditional cultural component to a global commercial sensation, with its consumption as a kava drink spreading across the world.

Now Tongan entrepreneur Mathew Masifilo, the owner of the business Kavafied, has introduced the world’s first powered kava-making machine.

This innovation promises to revolutionise the way kava is prepared and enjoyed.

Kava, a beverage with over 3000 years of history, has held its place as a cultural and social drink across the Pacific.

According to Todd Henry of Four Shells Kava Lounge, kava’s popularity rests on its authentic bitterness.

Fijians making kava

“It’s almost metaphorical - to get to the sweetness of life you have to get through the bitterness and that’s a metaphor for drinking kava - to get to the sweetness of relaxation you drink the bitterness.”

Masifilo’s invention has made its way to the US in the kava-drinking community.

The machine has found favour with kava sellers in the US, including Kavahana, represented by Hannah Wilen.

She commends Kavafied for its support for kava farmers and small businesses.

While the machine adds value to the industry, Wilen emphasises that it doesn’t replace the traditional hand method of preparing Kava; it’s a helpful tool alongside traditional methods.

Kava mixing practices vary globally.

Its cultural significance remains preserved in Aotearoa, New Zealand.

Th new machine makes a kava drink in three steps

By law, kava can only be mixed and sold with water in New Zealand to honour its cultural roots.

Henry explains that this adherence to tradition has contributed to the safety of the drink, with no reported issues of liver damage in communities that consume kava traditionally.