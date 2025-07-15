Teenage triple threat has a big future ahead

At just 18, Black Ferns debutant Braxton Sorensen-McGee hopes to one day represent Aotearoa in three sports.

Braxton Sorensen-McGee might have only made her debut in the Black Ferns this year, but the 18-year-old has a future goal of representing Aotearoa in not one, but three sporting codes.

Known as a triple threat, she plans on one day adding representative league and Rugby Sevens to her sporting ambitions.

Sorensen-McGee has primarily played in the fullback position after making the cut in the most competitive Black Ferns selection ever.

“It was definitely a special feeling to be able to say that news to my family. They’ve been my biggest supporters,” says Sorensen-McGee.

Her whānau have been critical to her success on the field, her mother Nicole Sorensen in the stands watching on at most of her games.

“To see her from being that little girl at two years old trying to get into her brother’s trainings, to where she is now, it‘s unbelievable,” Nicole Sorensen adds.

As a single mum of four, Nicole’s kids have always come first, and she prioritised her children’s sporting commitments ahead of her own interests.

“For me it was about the kids and if I had to sacrifice something in order for them to do something that it wasn’t even a second thought. I would find a way to make sure they were able to do what they wanted to do”.

Photo: All Blacks Website.

Braxton was on the league field from the time she could walk, following in the footsteps of her big brother, Dredin Sorensen.

“Most of the stuff that I am right now, he’s taught me, like he’s got me here but he doesn’t like taking the credit, he says, “oh no, you did it by yourself”, but I would definitely owe it all to him that he got me here,” says Sorensen-McGee.

It all began playing for her brother’s league team, the Howick Hornets under sevens.

Braxton was the only girl to play with the boys through all the age grades.

As soon as she finished high school last year the offers rolled in, with a league contract with the Women’s Warriors, and another with New Zealand Rugby. Her Mum Nicole encouraged her daughter to accept the rugby contract because of the opportunities it created.

“We looked at the two avenues that she was given and New Zealand Rugby were the ones that actually stepped up for her and so you know like with rugby she can travel the world. And Brax’s main thing is she just wants to play so whether it be league or rugby she just wants to be up on that field playing all the time. If she could do it every day she’d do it everyday,” Nicole Sorensen says.

Since then it’s been a rapid rise for the young star, considering she only started playing rugby at the age of 12, voted Rookie of the Year and Fan Favourite for her champion Blues team.

Now Braxton’s picked as one to watch after scoring two tries on her test debut against Australia in May, quite an achievement for the youngest player in the Black Ferns’ squad.

“Although she’s young, I think she’s actually, she’s quite mature for her age. I mean, yeah, she’s only 18, but a lot of people don’t even realise that she’s 18,” says Nicole.

That drive and maturity stand Braxton in good stead for realising her big dream further down the track.

“That’s always sort of been one of her ultimate dreams is to be able to wear the 15s, the sevens and the league black jersey and represent her country,” Nicole adds.

The Black Ferns World Cup squad announcement will be revealed on Friday, July 25.

By Ruwani Perera from The Hui