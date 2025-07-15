Kai packs and compassion: ‘Meals for Motueka’ feeding whānau after storm

As roads remain blocked across parts of Te Tau Ihu o te Waka a Māui, a small community group in Motueka is making sure no one goes hungry, delivering warm meals to those in need.

The team behind Meals for Motueka, a collective of volunteers, has spent the past week working around the clock in their makeshift kai hub at Motueka High School. Donna McLeod (Ngāti Rārua, Te Āti Awa) says it’s not just kai they’re handing out, but hugs, and support, for fellow community members experiencing trauma.

Motueka volunteers: Photo supplied/facebook

“We were a small organisation, well we were such a community group of three women, you know. And now we’ve gathered with all the other little groups within the community, and we are not only sending water out, but we’re also sending hundreds of meals out.”

The storm has brought widespread devastation across the region, particularly in rural and hill country areas. McLeod says forestry slash is a key issue exacerbating the damage.

“When Geta happened, there were so many promises made about investigating the forestry, what people are saying is when you cut back logs up there, don’t leave them there, take them away, you know.”

“As a community we now bear the brunt of that.”

He koha kai, he rau āwhina

E ai ki te Rākau Whakamarumaru o Te Tauihu e 299 ngā whare kua arotakengia e rātou kei ngā wāhi o Graham Valley, Rocky River, Marahau, Tapawera me Ngātīmoti.

Arā etahi rōpū awhina e haere ana ki te pātōtō ki ngā kuaha o ngā whare puta i te rohe kia kite mehemea e pai ana ngā whānau, ā, he wakatopatopa hoki e kawe ana i ngā rawa ki ngā kāinga kua mau i ngā waipuke.

He taraka wai hoki kua tonoa ki Motueka, Dovedale, Upper Moutere - engari kua tere tupu te māharahara tā te mea, ko ētahi o aua wāhi rā kua mau, kua kore taea te kuhu atu.

Donated kai for the whānau of Motueka. Photo: Donna McLeod

Those needing support or wanting to donate can contact Meals for Motueka through the Manaaki Motueka Facebook page.

Civil Defence is also urging anyone without accommodation or basic supplies to call 03 543 8400.