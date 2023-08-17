Benji Marshall to take over as Tigers head coach in 2024 after club ‘parts ways’ with Tim Sheens

Benji Marshall was made a Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit by Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro in August 2022 for his service to rugby league. (Source / File)

One of Aotearoa’s greatest rugby league stars, Benji Marshall (Ngāi Tūhoe), is about to achieve another major career dream following confirmation that he will be the head coach of Wests Tigers in 2024.

Marshall, 38, was originally expected to take over from Tim Sheens in 2025 - who he has been assistant coach and understudy to since the start of pre-season, as part of a plan Tigers’ boss Justin Pascoe said was designed to get “Wests Tigers DNA surging through the club”- but will now step into the legendary coach’s shoes ahead of schedule, after the club announced Wednesday that Sheens would step down by “mutual agreement” at the end of this season.

“To be the head coach of Wests Tigers has been a long-held dream of mine since retiring from playing,” said Marshall, who played 257 first-grade games for the Sydney club.

“I am very grateful for the opportunity to take on the role and I am indebted to Tim for all that he has taught me, both as a player and as an assistant coach.”

Sheens, who gave Marshall his debut in 2003, has won the NRL premiership four times, including once with the Tigers in 2005.

“I am extremely proud of what I have been able to do in transitioning Benji into the main role and wish him and the club all the success in the future,” he said.

The Tigers are rock bottom of the NRL ladder with just three wins from 21 games.