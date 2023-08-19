‘Lovely, generous’ Indigenous All Star Kyle Turner dies, aged 31

Former Indigenous All Stars and South Sydney NRL premiership-winning player Kyle Turner (Kamilaroi) has died.

The 31-year-old died in his hometown of Coonabarabran, New South Wales on Friday. His cause of death is unknown.

Turner returned home after 91 first-grade appearances for the Rabbitohs between 2014-2019 following then new coach Wayne Bennett’s advice that he look elsewhere for opportunities from 2020. He went on to become a school teacher.

In 2021 Turner announced his rugby league comeback with the Coonabarabran Unicorns.

Both the Bunnies and Unicorns will wear black armbands this weekend in tribute to Turner.

“Kyle was an amazing human being,” South Sydney chief executive Blake Solly said Saturday.

“He epitomised the country boy Rugby League player. He was such a tough, uncompromising player on the field, yet a lovely, generous man off the field.”

“Over his nine years with our Club he contributed a lot of time to Souths Cares and was very popular amongst his teammates, colleagues, our Members and supporters alike.

“We offer our full support to his family and friends at this very difficult time, and he will always be remembered at our Club as a man that delivered a premiership to the Rabbitohs, but also a man that connected deeply with his communities.

“We will hold him close to our hearts for the rest of this season and in the years to come.”

Turner’s number 15 jersey will be retired and honoured on the interchange bench during the Rabbitohs’ match against the Newcastle Knights on Sunday.







