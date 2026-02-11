Te Arikinui welcomes indigenous All stars onto Turangawaewae Marae ahead of their game

NRL stars have arrived in Waikato ahead of this weekend’s Indigenous All Stars match against the Māori All Stars, being held at the FMG Stadium in Hamilton, for the second time in Aotearoa

An official welcome was held at Tūrangawaewae Marae, by Te Arikinui Kuini Nga wai hono i te po and representatives of the Kiingitanga. The pōwhiri acknowledged the strong cultural ties between Māori and First Nations peoples, while also reflecting on the shared challenges Indigenous communities continue to face.

Throughout the ceremony, speakers spoke about identity, connection to whenua, and what it means to be Indigenous in today’s context. The kōrero highlighted the historical and ongoing impacts of colonisation, as well as the resilience of indigenous cultures.

Kiingitanga spokesperson Tuku Morgan addressed the realities faced by Māori communities and the importance of maintaining cultural strength.

All stars concept

The Indigenous All Stars concept was first introduced in 2010 in Australia as part of the NRL’s commitment to recognising and celebrating Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander players and culture.

The annual fixture has since become a key part of the league calendar, combining high-level competition with cultural programmes and community engagement.

Coming to Aotearoa

Since its official launch in 2010, the Indigenous All Stars match has expanded to include the Māori All Stars, strengthening ties between Indigenous communities in Australia and New Zealand.

The match was held in Aotearoa for the first time in 2023 at Rotorua International Stadium. This year marks its return to New Zealand, with Hamilton hosting Sunday’s game.

Patara Berryman says the initiative builds on foundations laid more than two decades ago. Around 2001, the Campbell whānau began using rugby league as a way to encourage youth to reconnect with their culture and language.

“At that time, he was playing in the NRL and noticed many of our people weren’t strongly connected to their culture or reo,” Berryman said. “He wanted to find a way to inspire young people. Bringing Indigenous teams together through league was one way of doing that.”

Indigenous All Stars representative Timana Tahu says cultural protocols are an important part of the week.

“In Australia, when we’re on Country, we welcome the Country. When we come to Aotearoa, it’s pōwhiri,” Tahu said. “It’s about respect and understanding the traditions of where you are.”

For Māori All Stars player Harata Butler, hosting the event under Kiingitanga adds responsibility.

“To be able to host and share our way of life with our Indigenous whānau from Australia is important,” Butler said. “It’s something that will be remembered.”