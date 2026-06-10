ICE detainee Everlee Wihongi has charge vacated

I whakaputahia tēnei ātikara e RNZ.

New Zealand ICE detainee Everlee Wihongi has had her charge vacated.

Wihongi was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) when re-entering the US on a Green Card a month ago, since attempting to re-enter the country on a permanent residents’ Green Card in April.

She is a New Zealand citizen, but has lived in the US for decades.

Wihongi had a historic conviction for possession of marijuana that had been dealt with more than 10 years ago.

In a post on social media, Everlee’s sister-in-law Courtney Wihongi said the charge was vacated in a court hearing where the judge ruled in favour of vacating her earlier plea deal, “with the grounds of ineffective counsel”.

“This is a HUGE win because this is the reason that Everlee was detained.”

Courtney wrote that because the charged involved a controlled substance, which is an automatic deportation offense, her immigration status was inadmissable.

“Having this charge vacated ICE legally has no grounds to have Everlee detained.”

Courtney said as of right now, Everlee still has an immigration court date set for 12 June with the California detention facility judge.

The lawyer representing Everlee, Marc Christopher confirmed the conviction had been thrown out.

He hoped she could be released in a matter of days, if not weeks - once the decision reached United States Immigration and Homeland Security.

“Talking with Marc, we have to be ready for the different tricks that ICE will play,” she wrote.

“We are now in the driver seat, but we just have to get through traffic. If things go smoothly on Friday, then we can have her out by next week possibly.”

Nā RNZ.