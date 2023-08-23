Tourism levy tabled for Aotea, Great Barrier Island

A proposal for a tourit levy is part of the draft Local Board Plan for Aotea, Great Barrier Island. (Will Trafford)

The Aotea / Great Barrier Local Board is considering implementing a visitor levy to offset the impacts of increased tourism on the island, but insists community views will be taken into account.

The proposal is part of the draft Local Board Plan, which outlines the board’s strategy for the next three year.

Aotea, which witnesses an influx of tourists during the summer months, has been grappling with increased demand for its facilities and services, the document claims. With international borders now open, there is added pressure on the island’s infrastructure and environment according to local board chair Izzy Fordham.

“Our community is unique because our location is isolated from most of the region, and we often face very different challenges and needs from the mainland,” Fordham said.

She emphasised a visitor levy could assist in funding projects that tackle the adverse effects of tourism.

Rakiura’s solution

In search of an effective solution, the local board is observing the experiences of Rakiura / Stewart Island, which has already introduced a visitor levy, Fordham says.

Fordham reiterated the board’s dedication to representing the interests of the island residents and mana whenua, especially when larger governing bodies make decisions affecting the region.

“The way Auckland Council is structured means not all local outcomes are decided by the local board. But when that happens, we ensure local views are put in front of key decision-makers,” Fordham said.

Apart from the proposed tourism levy, the draft Local Board Plan includes various advocacy points focusing on the Hauraki Gulf.

Notable topics include the prohibition of marine dumping, ending bottom trawling and dredging, and the promotion of sustainable fishing practices.

Aotea Great Barrier Island has a core population of around 1,000 residents, but this number can swell tenfold during summer months; with hundreds departing during the harsh winter period.

The Ngāti Rehua Ngātiwai ki Aotea Hapū Trust which represents mana whenua of the motu, the majority of whom live off the island, has been approached for comment.



