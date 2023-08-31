Teenage ‘Māori Millionaire’ influencer and NZ Māori Council create dynamic duo to inspire rangatahi to vote

The New Zealand Māori Council and teenage influencer Te Kahukura Boynton (Ngāti Kahungunu, Te Whakatōhea, Ngāi Tūhoe, Ngāti Pāhauwera), the founder of the Māori Millionaire platform, have formed a dynamic duo to inspire 18-year-olds to register to vote.

The aim is to harness the influence of ‘The Māori Millionaire’ and the organisational prowess of the New Zealand Māori Council to “drive a wave of young voters into the electoral process, in a short, snappy six-week campaign,” the council says.

“Why is no one talking about the fact that just the young people demographic alone have the potential to really change the polls. Vote for change. Register to vote,” Boynton wrote on her Māori Millionaire platform on Tuesday.

19-year-old Boynton, a University of Waikato law student, has an ambitious goal to become a millionaire by 25 and created her platform to empower Māori to become financially independent, while the council has a rich history of advocating for the rights and wellbeing of Māori communities.

“With a strong focus on promoting equality, representation, and inclusivity, this partnership underscores the importance of ensuring that the voices of young people are heard in matters that affect their lives and the nation as a whole.”

Boynton has been interested in personal finance since she was 8 years old. After reading Rich Dad, Poor Dad by Robert Kiyosaki, she told the NZ Herald podcast, Ask Me Anything, she rang her grandmother and said “‘Nan, I need to have an important conversation with you. I need to check that you are maximising your accounts for compound interest’, and she’s like, ‘Kahu, what are you doing? Aren’t you supposed to be at school or something?’”

The council says Boynton’s humble start is an inspiration for young people.

“As a renowned and inspirational figure, ‘The Māori Millionaire’ has captured the imagination of people across the nation with her remarkable journey from humble beginnings to achieving financial success. Her story epitomises the possibilities that await young individuals who embrace education, hard work, and determination.”

Boynton is a strong believer in the importance of indigenous role models.

“When I was learning about money and investing, all the role models were Pākehā and I couldn’t relate to them. It’s important that indigenous people have indigenous role models,” Boynton told investment platform, Sharesies, in November.











