Taranaki councils look to work with Māori after merger

Councillors Cheryl Luke-Marapi and Leanne Horo say the work’s just begun to protect mana whenua partnership under Government council reforms. Photo: Te Korimako o Taranaki.

Two Taranaki councils wanting to merge have set out early details of how they’d work with mana whenua after the Government’s local body reforms.

South Taranaki and Stratford district councils unanimously approved a proposal to cabinet to join as one unitary authority, under Wellington’s Head Start process, this week.

Taranaki iwi representatives have objected to limited mana whenua input into the rapid reform, especially after a Government reversal decreed Mana Whakahono ā Rohe agreements would not carry over to the new council system.

The joint South Taranaki and Stratford proposal says detailed work before the next Government deadline in March needed to consider:

Legal obligations under Treaty settlements;

Transfer of existing relationship agreements including regional deals;

Mana whenua participation in environmental planning, monitoring, and decision-making including freshwater, moana, catchments, land use, and biodiversity;

Governance arrangements including Māori wards, committees and partnerships;

Resourcing and accountability for working together.

The proposal says the merging councils would work with mana whenua and iwi post-settlement governance entities to plan the transition into a unitary authority.

Councillor Leanne Horo said despite emerging details, the proposal was still only a high-level overview.

Horo said there was a huge amount of work to come on the reforms being forced onto councils.

“We navigate what’s coming at us, we [have to] sort it all out.

“What’s going to be best for our whānau at home? That’s really what it’s all about.”

Councillor Cheryl Luke-Maraki said the reforms and culling of Mana Whakahono ā Rohe were just the latest instances of governments shifting the goalposts for Māori.

She said mana whenua and council must build on strong relationships regardless.

“Because the enduring relationships will last after the Government’s changed its mind – but if we break those relationships we’re going to struggle to get back there again.”

Horo said the Government changes were a stark contrast to attitudes three years ago when iwi and council signed a partnership strategy – He Pou Tikanga.

“We were on such a positive roll when that was being developed.”

Mayor Phil Nixon told Monday’s council meeting that the 45-page amalgamation proposal was just the start of the “real work” to merge.

Mayor Phil Nixon hopes the partnership strategy He Pou Tikanga can be continued by a new merged council. Photo: Te Korimako o Taranaki.

He later said the Government had as yet said nothing to prevent He Pou Tikanga transferring to the new council.

“That’s a good faith agreement that iwi and South Taranaki District Council have had together, and so I would like to think we have the ability to maintain those things.

“We get on very well, and we complement each other.”

The Head Start proposal included submissions of support from two of South Taranaki’s four iwi agencies.

Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Ruanui said the merger of South Taranaki and Stratford met mana whenua needs better than a wider amalgamation including New Plymouth.

“Reform of this scale should strengthen the capacity of local government to work with iwi, not reduce that capacity through structures that are more distant or less representative.”

Ngāa Rauru’s agency said hard-won gains in Māori representation needed to be protected and enhanced, with clear pathways for meaningful participation.

“Te Kaahui o Rauru wishes to see the mana, influence, and partnership arrangements that currently exist with local authorities carried forward into any future governance structure.

“Any future unitary authority model must not result in any diminution of Māori representation, voice, or influence.”

The proposal said one other iwi post-settlement agency informally indicated support for the merger, while the fourth agency leaned towards a single Taranaki council.

In September the Government will decide which proposals meet its goals for leaner, less costly local bodies.

Head Start proposals must come from at least two councils, but the southern Taranaki bid has left neighbouring New Plymouth without a partner.

Despite that, New Plymouth District Council is due to vote on Thursday on a submission it hopes will influence the Government’s decision on Taranaki.

New Plymouth’s “preferred pathway” proposal has narrowed five initial options to three and favours closer amalgamation across Taranaki, including a possible single council for the whole region.

Thursday’s agenda also says discussions have begun with iwi representatives and post-settlement agencies.

LDR is local body journalism funded by RNZ and NZ on Air.