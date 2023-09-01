Greens tap George Patena for Taupō seat

The Green Party has named George O'Connor Patena as its candidate for the Taupō Electorate in October's general election. (Supplied)

The Green Party has named George O’Connor Patena as its candidate for the Taupō Electorate in the upcoming October 14 general election.

“I am deeply honoured to accept the Green Party’s nomination to represent Taupō,” Patena said Friday.

“We have the power to transform our approach, rebalance our economy, and protect our living planet.”

An advocate for environmental stewardship, Patena served on the Taupō District Council’s Community Board, represented his Hapū and chaired the Tokaanu Stream Restoration Trust.

His campaign will tackle key issues such as inequality, climate change, and environmental preservation, particularly the impact of the Supercars Race on Lake Taupō.

“The pace of change is too slow,” Patena emphasized.

The Supercars Race threatens this pristine beauty and contradicts our commitments to sustainability.”

“Lake Taupō and its surrounding environment are the crown jewels of our region.” he added.

In the 2020 election, National Party’s Louise Upston secured the seat with a margin of 5,119 votes.

The previous Green Party candidate garnered just 4.7% of the electorate’s votes.

“A vote for the Greens is a vote to shape the direction of the next government,” said Patena.

“We are the only party that will decisively act to protect our environment and create a better future for all.”