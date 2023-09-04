Wahine athlete bears flag at Invictus Games

A delegation of 21 athletes from the New Zealand Defence Force is gearing up to participate in the forthcoming Invictus Games, set to take place in Dusseldorf, Germany.

The team’s coach, who is attending the event for the fourth time (twice as an athlete), highlights the diverse array of sports disciplines featured in the games, including wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby, swimming, athletics, powerlifting, indoor rowing, and cycling. About 500 athletes will be participating in these games.

The Invictus Games, an international sporting extravaganza, was established in 2014 by Prince Harry to honour the unwavering determination and resilience of wounded, injured, and sick military personnel and veterans.

This multi-sport competition serves as a platform for these service people to demonstrate their physical prowess, skill, and indomitable spirit. It also emphasises the critical role of physical and mental well-being in their recovery journey while fostering camaraderie and sportsmanship. The Invictus Games also play a vital role in raising awareness about the challenges faced by those who have served their nations.

Communications warfare specialist Paulette Doctor will bear the flag for Aotearoa (New Zealand).

Her selection was an easy decision, according to the team’s coach.

Doctor, deeply moved by this recognition, expressed her profound appreciation, stating, “I didn’t expect anything like this. To be able to do that in my second and last games means more to me than what I can put into words.”

And Doctor has crafted poi to help New Zealand supporters readily identify themselves in the spirited crowd.

The New Zealand Defence Force team embarked on its journey to Germany today, poised to compete in the Invictus Games, scheduled to unfold from September 9 to 16.