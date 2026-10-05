Fijian PM Rabuka urges climate action as Pacific hosts pre-COP31 meeting

Fiji hosted an interfaith church service on Sunday, 4 October 2026, ahead of the meeting this week.Photo credit:Fiji Government / MECC/Kiara Worth

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Fiji’s prime minister has called on global leaders coming to the country to see and listen to the people on the climate frontlines as the pre-COP31 meeting gets underway on Monday.

Sitiveni Rabuka addressed an interfaith church service on Sunday ahead of the meeting this week.

He said climate finance must reach the communities that need it - “not someday, but now, and as an act of justice, not charity”.

While Australia and the Pacific’s joint bid to host COP31, the United Nations annual climate summit, lost out to Türkiye, it was agreed the Pacific would host the pre-COP meeting.

A leaders’ event will also be held in Tuvalu.

The main COP gathering will be held in Antalya, Türkiye, from 9 to 20 November, with Australia serving as the president of negotiations.

The Fijian government said in a news release that regional leaders, ministers, diplomats, faith leaders, youth, civil society organisations, NGOs, community members and children gathered for the service on Sunday.

It said the prayers and performances reflected the realities of Pacific people already living with the increasing impacts of climate change.

“The Pacific is waiting for a Jubilee. We carry a burden we did not create,” Rabuka said.

Palau wants apology

Meanwhile, Palau’s climate change coordinator is calling for an apology from major greenhouse gas emitters.

Xavier Matsutaro spoke to Pasifika TV ahead of the pre-COP meeting.

He said there had been a lot of talk on the mechanics and principles of it, but it was time for major emitters start the healing process by apologising for causing loss and damage to begin with.

“I think when harm is caused from human to human, from person to person, the appropriate thing to start with is an apology.

“Then when the resource, when the means to address it, comes, then it will be much more meaningful. And we have nott had that dialogue at all.”

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