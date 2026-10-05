Julian Wilcox appointed chair of Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori

Veteran broadcaster Julian Wilcox has been appointed chair of Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori, succeeding Professor Rawinia Higgins.

Acting Māori Development Minister Shane Jones confirmed the appointment of Wilcox, who brings more than two decades of experience in Māori broadcasting and language revitalisation.

Wilcox says he is honoured to take on the role and hopes his love for te reo Māori will guide his work.

“Kua roa ahau e arohanui atu ana ki tō tātou reo, ko te tūmanako rā ia ka riro mā tērā aroha anō aku mahi katoa e ārahirahi i roto i ngā tau e haramai nei.”

Giving te reo Māori a go can be challenging, but that shouldn’t put you off embracing the taonga, says Caitlin Marett. Photo / Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori (Māori Language Commission)

Jones says Wilcox brings language expertise and leadership experience to the position.

“Dr Wilcox brings a deep knowledge and practice of te reo Māori, strong governance capability, and a proven track record of leadership across both Māori and public sector settings.”

Taking up the mantle

Wilcox follows a succession of Māori language leaders who have chaired the commission, including Tā Tīmoti Kāretu, Tā Kingi Ihaka, Tā Patu Hōhepa and Higgins.

Alongside his broadcasting career, Wilcox has experience in financial strategy and governance. He has served as chief operating officer of Ngāi Tahu and held senior advisory and executive positions through Te Whare o Kupe.

He was also recently appointed to the board of Whakaata Māori.

Wilcox says the two boards, alongside other agencies working under the Crown’s Māori language strategy, can strengthen efforts to revitalise te reo Māori.

“Mōku ake he hononga pai tērā i te mea ka taea e ērā poari e rua me ngā poari katoa kei raro i te maru, me ngā tari katoa kei raro i te maru o te Maihi Karauna o Te Whare o te reo Mauri Ora, te mahi tahi e hua mai ai he whiwhinga nui, he painga nui e ora tonu atu ai i tēnei reo onge kāmehameha e arohatia nuitia ana e Aotearoa i tēnei wā.”

‘Ko te reo kia rere’

Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori works towards the goals of Maihi Karauna, the Crown’s Māori language strategy.

Its targets for 2040 include at least 85% of New Zealanders valuing te reo Māori as a key part of national identity, and at least one million New Zealanders having the ability and confidence to discuss basic matters in the language.

It also aims for 150,000 Māori aged 15 and older to use te reo Māori as much as English.

Wilcox says whānau, hapū and iwi have a central role in strengthening everyday use of the language within their communities.

“Ko te tūmanako rā ia ka tahuri tonu tātou, ō tātou whānau, ō tātou hapū, ō tātou iwi te whakakā i te ahi o te reo ki roto i a tātou anō mā ngā roherohenga, mā reira, he tohu whānui, he tohu nui tēnā ki te ao whānui e ora tonu nei tō tātou reo e kawea nuitia ana e ō tātou ngutu i tēnei wā.”