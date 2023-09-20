Napier: The most climate-change-vulnerable city in Aotearoa

The effects of Cyclone Gabrielle in the Hawkes Bay.

Ahuriri, Napier, finds itself resting on the frontline of climate change impacts, grappling with the threat of significant flooding.

Recent predictions from the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research show a projected 20cm sea-level rise expected within the next 20 - 30 years.

In response to this, a researcher proposes an approach rooted in Māori-based solutions as part of a strategy to confront the challenges presented by climate change.

The devastating effects of Cyclone Gabriel in Napier served as a sobering wake-up call, highlighting the need for proactive measures to mitigate the impact of climate change.

Amanda Bullman, an architect with expertise in sustainable builds from Three Lines Studio, is a leading advocate for addressing the city’s vulnerability.

“Not only is Napier at risk from the East Coast, which we might think of as being exposed. It’s actually more at risk due to the Ahuriri Estuary.

Buy-back option

“From there, extending behind the hill and coming from the northwest with the water advancing in that direction, it’s probably more susceptible to storm surges or large rain events.”

Currently pursuing a master’s degree, Bullman was engaged in a groundbreaking project aimed at addressing rising sea levels in Napier.

She suggests the Napier City Council could take the initial step of acquiring properties in vulnerable communities.

Bullman elaborated on this idea, saying it could be thought of as an investment in the community, rather than a societal cost, “and consider how it can be used to enhance community resilience by working in harmony with the natural systems”.

“We could, for instance, allow the swamp to remain a swamp and maybe even contemplate installing solar panels over the top of it.”

One facet of future-proofing Napier against the impending climate challenges lies in harnessing the wealth of local Māori knowledge about the environment.

Pivotal insights

Bullman believes that indigenous insights could be pivotal in developing sustainable strategies for the city’s survival.

“I think there will be heaps of people in mana whenua who will have much more intergenerational knowledge about this land, she said.

“That knowledge needs to be recognised, preserved, and nurtured, so we all gain a better understanding of how to coexist with this environment. Change represents the possibility of something far better than our current situation.

To make that vision a reality, why would we not turn to those who have resided here for generations for their invaluable knowledge?”

Bullman envisions a collaborative effort between local iwi and local authorities as a means of tackling Napier’s climate change challenges.

She suggests it could yield innovative solutions that extend beyond the city’s borders, potentially offering valuable insights to assist other Pacific countries facing similar threats