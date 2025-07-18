Upgraded HMNZS Te Mana returns to sea under new leadership

The revitalised Royal New Zealand Navy’s Anzac-class frigate HMNZS Te Mana is back on the ocean, ready to set sail with Tuijo ‘TJ’ Thompson as the newest commanding officer for the ship.

HMNZS Te Mana has been out of commission for some time while undergoing major upgrades, including a refurbished propulsion system, enhanced communications, and extensive hull work.

Thompson (Ngāpuhi, Te Rarawa, Ngāti Hauā, and Ngāti Paoa) was given the title and duty during a change of command ceremony at Devonport Naval Base.

Commander Tuijo Thompson with whānau and supporters. Photo: supplied / NZDF

Having joined the Royal New Zealand Navy in 2003 as a midshipman, he would climb the ranks, becoming an executive officer of the Navy’s other Anzac-class frigate, HMNZS Te Kaha, before its lengthy upgrade in Canada.

After his time aboard HMNZS Te Kaha, Thompson spent three years in Singapore - two as an Assistant Defence Advisor and one completing the Advanced Command and Staff Course. He was promoted to the rank of commander in 2023 and most recently served as Deputy Director of Global Operations at Headquarters Joint Forces New Zealand before taking command of HMNZS Te Mana.

It will be his first time back at sea since 2018.

“I remember at the time I was leaving after spending two years of my life on board, having built a home and a team of very talented people. It was a massive chapter in my career, closing at that moment, but you have to move on,” said Thompson.

“Now, this feels like the natural progression, stepping into my new journey and Te Mana’s journey.”

The new commander is taking over from Commander Chris Bone.

Commander Tuijo Thompson, right, receives HMNZS Te Mana's Symbol of Command, a carved hoe (paddle) from outgoing Commanding Officer, Commander Chris Bone. Chief of Navy, Rear Admiral Garin Golding, centre, looks on. Photo: supplied / NZDF

“He’s got the ship to a place where I can now take the responsibility on, regenerate it, and as soon as we can, start delivery of operational capability for New Zealand.”

This frigate’s refurbishment included several first-time upgrades, such as the complete removal and inspection of the tail shaft, along with the installation of the latest communications technology.

“The main aim of this package is to renew and ready the ship for all operations the New Zealand Government may demand of it in the next three to five years,” said Bone.

“It has been an amazing challenge and opportunity to step up to the command role and use the knowledge and experience from a career in engineering to support the ship’s company in doing their jobs day to day while planning for the regeneration of the frigate under the next commanding officer.”