Tāne Māori swap waipiro for Wai July

Tāne Māori around the motu are taking up the Wai July challenge - a challenge to stop drinking alcohol

Tāne Māori across the motu are swapping waipiro for wai Māori this month as part of Wai July – a kaupapa encouraging Māori men to go alcohol-free throughout July.

The initiative, led by Hāpai Te Hauora, offers tāne a chance to reflect on their relationship with alcohol, strengthen their hauora, and reconnect with whānau and peer support.

“[I] haven’t had the best relationship with alcohol,” says participant Te Whaiao Manga, who is described by some as the life of the party.

“But doing this [challenge], [I] feel like I’m more connected with my whānau, with my tamariki, and I’m just more present.”

Te Whaiao, along with his colleague Levi Makoare, are two of 17 kaimahi from Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei’s Pourewa Community Hub who’ve taken up the challenge.

“I hang out with the boys a bit too much, you know, giet home and get my taringa twisted a bit,” Levi jokes.

“[I’m] trying to find other ways [to] spend our time instead of just hanging out at the shed.”

Wai July, giving up alcohol for the month of July. If you or a mate is keen to give it a crack - sign up here: https://hapai.co.nz/wai-july/ Posted by Hapai Te Hauora - Maori Public Health on Sunday, June 15, 2025

Te hītori o te waipiro i Aotearoa nei

In its first year, Wai July draws from a long legacy of Māori resistance to alcohol harm. Since the 1850s, many iwi and hapū pushed back against alcohol’s effects, declaring dry areas and lobbying for restrictions.

“Mai rā anō ērā āhuatanga kua pēhi mai [i] a mātau te iwi Māori – mai i te taenga mai o tauiwi ki konei,” says Hāpai Te Hauora’s Jessikha Makoare.

“E kitea ana ko te waipiro tētahi rongoā mō tātau, engari ko tā mātau i konei, me hoki tātau ki ngā rongoā e hāngai ana ki a tātau, arā ko te whanaungatanga tērā, ko te kōrero, [ko] te whai i ngā kaupapa hauora pēnei i te hākinakina.”

Despite that long history, alcohol harm remains.

According to Manatū Hauora’s 2022/23 New Zealand Health Survey, 30.9% of Māori men are classified as hazardous drinkers – the highest rate among all ethnic groups.

We hear it all the time - Māori have the worst alcohol stats. But do we ever ask why? 🌀🗣️🌱 Posted by Hapai Te Hauora - Maori Public Health on Sunday, July 6, 2025

Ko tā Wai July, he whakahuri i te tai

Wai July is part of a growing movement to turn that tide. More than 600 individuals and 20 teams have taken up the challenge this year, with many saying it’s helped them reconnect with their identity, their whānau, and a healthier way of living. The kaupapa has also gained momentum online, with support from social media voices like Te Aorere Pewhairangi, J DUBB, Louis Davis, and Montel Tivoli.

“[My] relationship [has] been pretty up and down to be honest, but I suppose more regrets than good times,” Te Whaiao says.

“After two weeks, I feel amazing. I mean, if I can do it, anyone can.”

Levi says alcohol use was common in his whānau growing up. But now, he’s starting to see the benefits of change – not just for his health, but for his wallet too.

“I spent a lot of my pūtea [on alcohol], but now it’s still getting wasted on kai. I guess the [beer] box has just turned into a KFC family one.”

Te Whaiao says some people initially doubted he’d make it through the month. But so far, the experience has been life-changing.

“I think the good thing about this Wai July, it’s kind of set a good foundation – [I’m] already looking at going again next month.”

Jessikha says initiatives like Wai July are a strong step forward – but there’s more mahi to be done.

In the coming months, Hāpai Te Hauora will expand its focus to other forms of harm impacting Māori whānau, including vaping and online gambling.

To support participants, Hāpai Te Hauora is also offering free counselling services throughout July.

For more information or to access support, visit their website.