Housing help for homeless in Te Wairoa brings hope

Whānau in Te Wairoa are still struggling nearly eight months on from Cyclone Gabrielle, However, a visit from the housing minister has brought some sense of hope. Megan Woods’ visit to the Hawke’s Bay town resulted in more security for homeless whānau.

Tātau Tātau o Te Wairoa chief executive Lewis Ratapu says although the struggles still remain prominent in the region, “whānau are still pushing on no matter what”.

And he says Woods’ visit and support have given a sense of hope.“They have seen that the country hasn’t forgotten about us in the region so, when we saw the money and support given to us by the government, our whanau’s whole demeanour changed,” he says.

Te Wairoa stayed below the radar over the months but 123 homes there were deemed unsafe to live in. And, on seeing the devastation, Woods was reminded of similar hardships faced in her hometown.

“Woods said when she went into some houses to see the destruction inside, she was immediately reminded of her hometown Christchurch’s earthquakes and devastation,” Ratapu says.

Te Wairoa has received $14 million from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development to develop new temporary cabins for families left without a home, and in the coming weeks are being given three new cabins, bringing the total to 55. But there is also more help being given to whānau in these new cabins.

“Since the money given to us by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development our board has arranged to decrease the rents for whānau in these cabins. They are only paying $65 a week for these homes.”

Although the road is still long for the community to reach normality again, at this moment the sun is shining over the town, which for a long time has been under clouds of great distress.