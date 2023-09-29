Te Pāti Māori candidate targeted in home invasion

Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke, aged 20, is at number four on the Te Pāti Māori list. (Erica Sinclair/Supplied)

Hana-Rāwhiti Maipi-Clarke, Te Pāti Māori’s candidate poised to become the nation’s youngest politician in 170 years if elected, has faced a disturbing intrusion into her home, coupled with threats, just a fortnight before the crucial vote, sources close to TeAoNews.co.nz reveal.

TeAoNews.co.nz has learned that an unauthorized entry occurred at Maipi-Clarke’s residence in Waikato, where personal belongings were photographed.

Adding to the distress, a snapshot of her property was affixed to a threatening letter left in her letterbox. Specific details of these threats remain unconfirmed, pending an ongoing police investigation, as per Te Pāti Māori officials.

Maipi-Clarke (Ngā Puhi, Ngāti Porou, Te Atiawa, and Ngāi Tahu) who is contesting the Hauraki-Waikato electorate, currently held by Labour’s Nanaia Mahuta, is just 21-years-old.

A published author tracing her lineage to Hana Te Hemara, a key figure who led the Māori Language petition half a century ago, Maipi-Clarke is also distinguished for her expertise in maramataka (the Māori lunar calendar).

Seasoned politician and Te Pāti Māori candidate Merepeka Raukawa-Tait expressed her distress at the situation, after hearing the news campaigning in Rotorua this evening.

“We have a beautiful young Māori woman who has put her hand up and said, ‘I’d like to work in this arena’. And why shouldn’t she. But for her to be abused like this and that’s exactly what it is, is disgusting. It is unacceptable.” Raukawa-Tait told teaonews.co.nz

“Unfortunately, there is the view these days that the abuse of candidates is acceptable. It is never acceptable.” she said.

Raukawa-Tait went on to say that this incident speaks volumes about the current state of New Zealand, emphasizing, “It says a lot about where New Zealand is right now.”

“You know, we need to hold the mirror up to ourselves in Aotearoa and think ‘what do we want in terms of a beautiful country?’” she added.

Maipi-Clarke responds

During The Hui’s Hauraki-Waikato electorate debate tonight, Maipi-Clarke has addressed the incident.

To the people who ram-raided my house, who came into my house and threatened me, to the people who came and vandalised my fence: don’t be scared,” she began.

“The kohanga reo generation are here, and we have a huge movement and a huge wave of us coming through. I am not scared.

“I am not fearful. I am here to be a light and a māramatanga to us that we belong in these places.”

TeAoNews.co.nz reached out to Te Pāti Māori president John Tamihere, who confirmed the recent attack marked the third such incident within a single week.

Leading up to the invasion, billboards belonging to the party had already been vandalized outside Maipi-Clarke’s home.

‘Unacceptable feature or function of our politics’

Tamihere expressed his concern of the state of today’s politics.

“Now this is the first time in my political history, and a lot of people hate my guts, but no one’s ever come near my house.

Tamihere said the invasion had ‘crossed a line’, but feared it was a product of today’s political discourse.

“It’s unacceptable and a feature or function of our politics” he said.

“When politicians license others to hate one another and despise one another, things like this will happen.”

Māori Party candidates have united in support of the 21-year-old.

Tāmaki Makaurau candidate, Takutai Tarsh Kemp, strongly condemned the act, saying, “This was not what we want for our mokopuna, and we should never ever accept this type of behaviour”.

“It becomes bigger than Te Pati Māori when someone else gets into your home without permission.”

“Racism is not our tikanga, and we do not accept it... we should never accept that this is okay.” she added.

Te Ao Māori news has contacted police for comment.

-More to come...