Commissioner tells political parties to stop race baiting

Saunoamaali'i Karanina Sumeo is calling on political parties to stop race baiting in the lead-up to October 14. (Supplied)

Acting Race Relations commissioner Saunoamaali’i Karanina Sumeo is calling for respect and dignity to be maintained when political tensions are high, saying she is concerned there have been racist and classist undertones.

She told Checkpoint that rhetoric of an unpleasant nature had been escalating and some of it was racist. It was also concerning that there seemed to be more verbal attacks on women candidates.

The reports have increased over the past six months and “it’s feeling dangerous”, she said.

All political parties have said that candidates are experiencing abuse and threats while campaigning. However, they have also accused each other of stirring up ill-feeling.

There have been allegations that Te Pāti Māori candidate Hana-Rāwhiti Maipi-Clarke has been the subject of a home invasion and threats due to her campaign but police said they did not consider the cases were “racially motivated or co-ordinated”.

Asked if some of the politicians were contributing to the problems, Sumeo said they might not see it that way but with people feeling tired it meant tensions rose when they were out on the campaign trail.

‘Take a deep breath’

“It’s becoming really really unsafe and that’s not the country that we want ... We all have to call each other out when this is happening and protect our people out there.”

She appealed to candidates to take a deep breath and not make comments that caused tension, especially for the sake of young people.

“They want to hear aspiration, they want to hear harmony, they want to hear hope, not comments that can cause disharmony and people to feel unsafe in our communities.

“I think it’s a reflection of the fragility that’s in our communities right now ... we just have to be careful what we are saying to each other because our young people, everyone is looking for leadership, they’re looking for stability.”

She pleaded with those both in politics and business to remember that this country was a home for everyone and people should be doing their best to maintain harmony and respect for others.

Race complaints

She referred to the controversy around the Ministry of Pacific Peoples earlier this year. Soon after reports of spending on breakfasts and gifts for its departing chief executive emerged, Act leader David Seymour said he would like to blow up the ministry.

She said such incidents “provided oxygen” for other people and that led to staff feeling unsafe in their workplaces.

Such comments were not conducive to “racial harmony or public safety”.

Sumeo said the commission had received complaints from several members of the public on the issue of race, “especially in the last six months”.

