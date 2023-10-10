Raecene McGregor selected to co-captain fresh Kiwi Ferns squad

Rugby league star Raecene McGregor will start her Kiwi Ferns campaign as a co-captain alongside Gold Coast Titans skipper Georgia Hale ahead of their upcoming Saturday clash against the Australian Jillaroos as part of the 2023 Pacific Championship.

The pair take over from former captain and star player Krystal Rota, who announced her retirement last month.

The Sydney-born New Zealander, of Ngāti Whātua descent, debuted in the Ferns jersey in 2017. Since then, she has picked up multiple accolades across the rugby league code, including two premiership wins with the Brisbane Broncos in 2019 and 2020 and was named Player of the Match for the Māori All Stars’ 2021 victory over their Indigenous counterparts.

Perhaps the halfback’s biggest achievement is claiming the 2022 NRLW Dally M Medal, coming out as the competition’s top player.

“Over the last two years, I’ve felt ready to take on this position, knowing that I’ve come into myself a little more and gained experience through age too,” McGregor says.

Lock Georgia Hale led her Titans teammates all the way to the NRLW Grand Final a couple of weeks ago, albeit in a close loss to the Newcastle Knights. She’s no stranger to the international level, having represented New Zealand since debuting in 2014.

She also previously served as vice-captain for the nation at the 2017 Women’s Rugby League World Cup.

The pair, according to Kiwi Ferns head coach Ricky Henry via NRL.com, is the “whole package” and can take the team to victory in the Pacific Championships and beyond, all the way to the Women’s Rugby League World Cup in 2025.

“The most important thing for me to do on this tour is grow the connection of our team, so we can bring our culture to life, which is what we pride ourselves on. It’s our superpower, our inner strength,” Hale says.

Nine debutants named for Jillaroos clash

Meanwhile, coach Ricky Henry has confirmed his team that will take it to the Jillaroos this Saturday, with nine debutants among the 18 players named.

It includes former Black Ferns star Tyla Nathan-Wong on the bench, who is representing New Zealand in her fifth sporting code. Others include NRLW Rookie of the Year and winger Annessa Biddle, and Sharks hooker Brooke Anderson, all of whom will be looking to get their first win over Australia since 2016.

Head coach Ricky Henry says his selection reflects the need for balance across the team.

“We have some really exciting outside backs in the lineup, which also means some hard decisions were made,” Henry says.

KIWI FERNS TEAM

1. Apii Nicholls

2. Annessa Biddle

3. Shanice Parker

4. Mele Hufanga

5. Leianne Tufaga

6. Ashleigh Quinlan

7. Raecene McGregor

8. Mya Hill-Moana

9. Brooke Anderson

10. Angelina Teakaraanga-Katoa

11. Otesa Pule

12. Laishon Albert-Jones

13. Georgia Hale

Interchange

14. Tyla Nathan-Wong

15. Najvada Georga

16. Jasmine Fogavini

17. Amelia Pasikala

18. Abigail Roache



















