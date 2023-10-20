‘Didn’t kick in till we did the haka’ - Kiwi Fern from Wairoa

Amelia Pasikala is ready for round two of the Pacific Championship. Photo: FILE / Whakaata Māori.

A teenage sensation from Wairoa is changing the narrative for rangatahi at home through sport.

Amelia Pasikala (Ngāti Kahungunu ki te Wairoa) debuted for the Kiwi Ferns in Townsville last week in what she describes as a ‘surreal’ experience.

“It didn’t really kick in till we did the haka,” she says. “Doing it in front of a crowd in your country’s colours, it was special.”

Pasikala got her first taste of professional rugby as a 16-year-old, debuting for the Hawke’s Bay Tui in 2020.

Her impressive skills have now landed her an NRLW contract with the Sydney Roosters, making the transition from rugby union to league.

“I was still 50/50 [on] whether I made the right choice or not,” she says. “Being a homegrown union player in a whole different ball game, it was hard. And just those big sacrifices you have to make moving away from home.”

Motivation for her mahi

Home is never far from Pasikala’s thoughts, as she recalls her upbringing in the small township of Wairoa.

“I grew up around the gangs [and] the drugs,” she says. “It’s been tough, I’ve moved around a lot.”

But she draws on those experiences as motivation for her mahi.

“I may have been brought up with it but there’s always time to change the narrative.”

Despite the challenges, both past and present, Pasikala acknowledges the support she has received on the home front.

“I think knowing that they’ve had my back since the get-go - since I jumped on that plane - I think that really helped.”

Coach Ricky Henry is thrilled to have Pasikala onboard and says she adds great value to the squad.

“She adds a lot of value just in her physical presence,” he says. “She comes with a lot of power and that’s sort of how we used her against the Jillaroos as well.”

Back in training to prepare for Tonga in the Eden Park Triple Header this weekend. Photo: FILE / Whakaata Māori.

Henry gives insight into the game plan for their upcoming match against Tonga, following last week’s 16-10 loss to the Jillaroos.

“We’re more or less trying to give everyone a bit of a run there,” he says. “Our goal is really to build towards the 2026 World Cup and these young women are getting an opportunity to play and cement their place in the team.”

Pasikala has high hopes for her future, and wants to pave the way for her people at home.

“Especially back home in small towns,” she says.

“We don’t have [many] resources and facilities, so we make do with what we [have]”.

Although her current focus remains with league, Pasikala hasn’t lost sight of a future in rugby union.

“I haven’t stepped away from that union passion and I really want a Black Fern jersey.”

“And also to get an Māori All Stars jersey - that’s something I wanna work towards.”

The Kiwi Ferns will play Mate Ma’a Tonga Womens on Saturday as part of the Pacific Championships triple-header at Eden Park - a highly-anticipated campaign following last year’s World Cup hype, and the return of the Kiwis A team for the first time in 17 years.

Saturday 21 October:

Kiwis A v Tonga A: 1.30pm

Kiwi Ferns v Tonga: 3.45pm

Kiwis v Toa Samoa: 6pm