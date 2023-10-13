2023 election: How to watch comprehensive coverage on Whakaata Māori

Whakatau 2023, Te Ao Māori news’ election coverage will go live on Whakaata Māori (channel 5 on Freeview, Channel 19 on SkyTV), the Māori Plus app and and teaonews.co.nz from 7pm, on Saturday, October 14.

Broadcasters Tumamao Harawira and Tina Wickliffe will lead the coverage, with reporters across the motu, including at the election headquarters of candidates vying for the seven Māori electorates: Hauraki, Ikaroa-Rāwhiti, Te Tai Hauāuru, Te Tai Tokerau, Te Tai Tonga, Waiariki, and Tāmaki Makaurau.

Additionally, the coverage will spotlight Māori candidates competing for general seats, including Shane Jones, Tama Potaka, Tamati Coffey, Dr. Shane Reti, Willow-Jean Prime, and Shannon Halbert.

For up-to-date coverage and to engage in the kōrero, whānau can follow a live blog at teaonews.co.nz as the votes come in.

Android users can also download the new Te Ao Māori news App here, iPhone users can grab it here.

Hei āpōpō.