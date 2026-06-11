$5.3m fund to support Māori-owned primary sector businesses

The Government has launched a new $5.3 million Māori development fund to grow and support Māori-owned businesses in the primary sector.

Announced at the annual Fieldays event in Hamilton, the fund targets Māori farmers and agricultural enterprises with strong growth potential.

The investment will back horticulture and aquaculture developments in Hawke’s Bay, Raupunga and Akaroa as part of the Government’s Going for Growth strategy, which aims to double New Zealand’s export value over the next decade.

Minister for Māori Development Tama Potaka said the investment reflects the strength of the Māori economy and the growing contribution Māori are making across the primary sector.

“There’s a number of investments that have been made, and they are significant contributors to what is now a burgeoning Māori business and economic contribution to the New Zealand economy. We’re really proud to back that investment into Māori business and particularly, Māori working diligently and with determination, courage and confidence in the primary sector.”

Federation of Māori Authorities president Traci Houpapa welcomed the announcement, saying it recognises Māori’s long-standing contribution to New Zealand’s agricultural sector.

“Today is an important marker and an important hui to say New Zealand agri-business is Māori agri-business. We contribute a significant amount to the sector and to the economy, and it’s nice to be able to be recognised.”

Fund targets Māori primary sector growth

Backed by ANZ’s te ao Māori strategy, Tākiri-ā-Rangi, the fund has already been allocated to Māori-owned agricultural and aquaculture businesses identified as having strong growth potential.

In Hawke’s Bay, Hineuru Orchards will receive $2.6 million to build protective infrastructure and lift orchard productivity.

Akaroa King Salmon will receive $1.5 million to upgrade infrastructure, helping the company increase production and meet growing international demand.

Māori Development Minister, Tama Potaka announces new Māori development fund, aimed at growing Māori-owned businesses in agriculture and aquiculture / Te Ao Māori News.

New Zealand First MP Shane Jones said Māori land across the country holds significant untapped potential, and investment is needed to unlock opportunities for communities.

“Ahakoa ko tēhea iwi, ko koutou o te Tonga, ko mātou o te kōraha i Te Tai Tokerau he nui te haumako, he nui te matomato o te whenua Māori e puta ana ngā huatau, mahi huawhenua. Engari itiiti noa iho te putanga o te ao Māori i roto i ngā kapa o ngā kaipāmu.”

Houpapa said the fund is an encouraging first step, particularly for emerging Māori agribusinesses.

“It’s a good start. Obviously, there are ahuwhenua Māori who have been farming and trading for over 100 years. So, what we’re looking at today is really those businesses who are starting out on their primary production, primary performance journey. So, it’s a very important start.”

Building on a long history of Māori farming

Māori continue to play a significant role in New Zealand’s primary industries. In 2023, Māori held an asset base valued at more than $39 billion across sectors, including sheep and beef, dairy and kiwifruit, contributing an estimated $3.6 billion to GDP.

The announcement also draws on a long history of Māori agricultural excellence. The Ahuwhenua Trophy was established in 1933 by Sir Apirana Ngata to encourage skill and proficiency in Māori farming, and to promote the retention and development of Māori land.

Supporters of the fund say it offers another chance to recognise Māori success in the primary sector and back future growth.

NZ First Minister Shane Jones welcomes the new Māori development fund, opening the doors for Māori into a sector they provide greatly towards / Te Ao Māori News.

Jones said Māori politicians should keep pushing for greater investment in Māori agribusiness.

“Kua rite te wā me kaha tātou, ngā kaitōrangapū Māori ki te whakapau i te mana tōrangapū, i te kaha tōrangapū kia hira ake te āhuatanga Māori. Kaua e waiho mō te kapa haka anakenake, kaua e waiho mō ō tātou tikanga reo Māori anake.”

For Houpapa, the investment is a significant step toward strengthening Māori participation and productivity in the sector.

“The Minister’s fund is an important investment in ahuwhenua development, specifically on those projects that might improve their performance and productivity over their ahuwhenua and their businesses. So, this is an important day for ahuwhenua Māori.”