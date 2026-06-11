“They’ve already desecrated our mountain”: Hawaiians oppose new US military telescopes on Haleakalā

The US Department of the Air Force released its draft environmental impact statement (DEIS) on the proposed development of seven telescopes on the summit of Haleakalā in January, 2026.

In Hawaiian tradition, Māui, the shared ancestor of Pacific peoples, climbed Haleakalā to slow the sun for his mother Hina, extending the length of day so her kapa (bark cloth) would dry.

Now, atop this sacred mountain, the United States Space Force wants to build a new network of military telescopes.

Haleakalā, means "house of the sun" which carries the story of Māui and his love for his mother. Photo: Supplied

The summit is already home to a cluster of observatories, telescope domes, military surveillance infrastructure and communications facilities, which Native Hawaiians say were built, just as this new proposal, despite longstanding opposition from the community.

Hina Puamohala Kneubuhl and husband Kingi Gilbert (Ngāti Whakaue, Te Arawa) are among those standing up against the proposed AMOS STAR project, which would place seven new telescopes on the summit.

The couple met on Maui when Kingi travelled to Hawai'i for waka ama, and now he and Hina are based on the island with their two daughters. Photo: Supplied / Hina and Kingi with Taranaki Maunga in the background

Hina and Kingi are part of Protect Haleakalā, a community collective opposing further development on their sacred and sensitive maunga.

For Kānaka Māoli, Hina says Haleakalā is the most sacred place on the island of Maui, that it isn’t simply a landscape, but a living, breathing ancestor, and a connection to the celestial realm.

The proposed Amos Star telescopes in relation to existing infrastructure on the summit. Photo: Facebook / Hawaii News Now

The US Department of the Air Force released its draft environmental impact statement (DEIS) in January 2026, and it acknowledged the project would have significant and adverse effects on cultural resources, acknowledging Haleakalā as a cultural landscape and sacred site, and noted the public submissions, which raised concerns about its spiritual significance and cumulative militarisation.

Although the statement recognises consultation obligations under the National Historic Preservation Act and the Department of Defense policies, Hina argues Native Hawaiians have long made their opposition clear.

She noted opposition extends beyond community groups. The Office of Hawaiian Affairs and the Maui County Council have both opposed the proposal and called on the Air Force not to proceed.

“They’re just not listening to us,” Hina said.

The DEIS also identified adverse impacts on visual resources, including the construction of large white domes, rooftop telescope infrastructure and paved access atop the summit. Composite image from photos: Instagram / astroaloha_photography

Hina says the visual impacts aren’t abstract. Although Kānaka Māoli can still access their ceremonial spaces on the mountain, she described the access as “awkward”.

One of those facilities is the Daniel Inouye Solar Telescope, the world’s largest solar telescope, built next to an ahu, a ceremonial space Kānaka Māoli often use.

“You have this huge, towering telescope that stands over you, and it makes it really hard to get into a space where you can do your karakia, your ceremony, and feel the whenua and kūpuna,” she stressed.

Photo: The military acknowledges concerns, but maintains that the unique strategic geographic location and viewing conditions make it irreplaceable for monitoring orbital objects. Photo: Supplied / Kingi at Haleakalā

Kingi says Māori should think of Rotorua or Gisborne, imagining if the NZ government decided to build large telescopes on Mokoia or Hikurangi without consent and despite opposition from local iwi.

“That’s the thing, they’re choosing sacred places and disrespecting locals entirely,” he expresses.

He went on to say it would be a grievous transgression that we couldn’t imagine happening in Aotearoa.

He referenced governance models such as the Tūpuna Maunga Authority and the legal personhood of Te Uruwera and the Whanganui River, suggesting approaches that could benefit Haleakalā and Hawaii as a whole.

Hina Puamohala Kneubuhl and Kingi Gilbert at Tongariro maunga in Aotearoa. Photo: Instagram

The Air Force report identified environmental risks associated with the construction and operation of the project, which includes excavation, concrete pads, runoff management systems, vehicle access and staging areas.

Risks included potential impacts on threatened and endangered species through habitat disturbance from construction noise and activity, increased human presence, dust, and pollution.

The species included the Haleakalā silversword, the ‘ua’ua (Hawaiian petrel),’ōpe ‘ape’a (Hawaiian hoary bat), ‘akē’akē (band-rumped storm petrel), ‘a’o (Newell’s shearwater), and the nēnē (Hawaiian goose).

Hina says the 'ua'ua in this photo and all of the plants and animals living on Haleakalā are regarded as kūpuna to them. Photo: Nihoku Ecosystem Restoration Project

Other risks included erosion, sediment runoff affecting waterways, hazardous contamination, and disturbance to fragile alpine ecosystems. However, the DEIS also considers these environmental effects as non-significant, with mitigation measures proposed such as stormwater controls, infiltration systems, and construction management plans.

Hina argues the claims can’t be viewed in isolation from the wider history of military pollution. Examples include the dumping of 63,000 pounds of toxic nitrate compounds into the ocean, the release of hydrogen cyanide, mustard bombs, radioactive waste, as well as the release of bombs, missiles and torpedoes.

“They’ve already desecrated the top of our mountain in many ways,” Hina asserts.

In 2023, 2,650 litres of diesel leaked due to a mechanical issue at the Maui Space Force Surveillance Complex on Haleakalā. Authorities said they understood the importance of environmental stewardship and began immediate cleanup; however, the leak has still not been fully cleaned up, with remediation expected by 2032.

Hina emphasised this isn’t an individual case but part of a greater pattern and long history of military use and exploitation of Hawaiian lands.

An activation of resistance on Haleakalā three years after the diesel spill at Maui Space Force Surveillance Complex on the summit. Photo: Facebook / Kāko'o Haleakalā

Hina went on to say this isn’t the first time they have ‘desecrated’ a sacred place and pointed towards Kaho’olawe, which is considered the living embodiment of the atua Kanaloa.

The island was seized by the US military after the attack on Pearl Harbour and used until 1994, when the process of returning the island began. However, it remains inaccessible and polluted with dangerous explosives on the land.

This is 'Charlie' one of the major US Navy Tests part of Operation Sailor Hat which in which was a series of high-explosive tests conducted on Kaho'olawe om 1965. Photo: US Navy

Rather than pushing toward militarisation and military-aligned careers, Hina said her people would love to see demilitarisation (the reduction of military presence) and funding for Hawaiian language education, for Kaiapuni teachers, and for cultural revitalisation.

Hina explains that the intergenerational trauma with the US military begins with the illegal overthrow of the Hawaiian Kingdom.

We’ve been fighting this occupation and this militarisation for 133 years now. And in that span of time, all we’ve seen is an increasing military presence. — Hina Puamohala Kneubuhl,Protect Haleakalā

In 1843, Great Britain recognised the Hawaiian Kingdom as a sovereign land and independent state, welcoming it into the Family of Nations. Fifty years later, that sovereignty was violently disrupted, Hina elaborates.

Hina says they honour the work of those who come before them and acknowledge Timoteo Kamalehua Ha’alilio, one of the envoys of the Hawaiian Kingdom who travelled internationally to secure recognition.

Diplomat Timoteo Kamalehua Haʻalilio, died at sea in 1844 while returning home after helping secure international recognition of Hawaiian sovereignty. Photo: Hawaiian Kingdom

“He lost his life doing that, and for a good 50 years, we had an amazing kingdom that was growing, and was a beautiful place for those who lived there,” Hina remarks.

READ MORE: In January 2025, Te Ao Māori News spoke with Kānaka Māoli youth leader Kainoa Azama at the ‘Onipaʻa Peace March, commemorating 132 years since the overthrow of the Hawaiian Kingdom.

Kingi said while the histories of Māori and Kānaka Māoli differ, there is a shared pursuit of tino rangatiratanga and similarities in those struggles. However, he said the scale of military presence in Hawaiʻi differs significantly and, in light of increasing militarisation globally, Māori could learn from the Hawaiian experience.

Kingi said that Hawaiians were greatly inspired by Toitū Te Tiriti, and that Hina had reached out to the organisers to learn from their approach. Photo of Ōtautahi hīkoi on 30 May, 2024: Joe Allison/Getty Images.

The stand also sits within a broader Hawaiian movement for demilitarisation, in light of the fact that within the next five or six years, military leases are set to expire.

There are now over ten recognised military bases in Hawai’i, and Hina says the telescopes raise concerns about increased militarisation and concerns about how the information gathered by the telescopes could be used within US military and national security systems.

The department states the use includes space domain awareness involving satellite tracking, prevention of strategic surprise, laser communication capability, space object monitoring, to enable advanced research and expand the Department of the Air Force’s understanding of objects in the Pacific region.

Hina says the surrounding forests and habitats are all connected and part of the mountain system. Photo of nēnē: Supplied

READ MORE: In a few weeks, the 30th iteration of Rim of the Pacific war games begins in Hawai’i, and in 2024, Te Ao Māori News interviewed Hawai’ian scholar Emalani Case on the last iteration.

The DEIS includes concerns on global and Pacific theatre tensions, noting stakeholders are worried the project could escalate military presence and heighten tensions with countries such as China and Russia and increase the likelihood of geopolitical instability in the Pacific.

“We don’t want our ‘āina implicated in the destruction of other people and places,” Hina stressed.

“It’s not just ourselves we’re concerned about. This is the American military, and its activities sit in a global context. It’s actually really scary at the moment. We’ve seen the American military being involved with the genocide in Palestine, and bombing girls’ schools in Iran.”

A report from October 2025 found the United States provided Israel with at least $21.7 billion in military aid since Oct 7, 2023. Photo of Palestinian civilians inspecting the ruins of Aklouk Tower destroyed in Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City: Wafa news agency

Kingi reiterated that it is scary times and as Māori, he’s concerned the government has tightened its alignment with the US and, in particular, its military. In Aotearoa, groups have raised concerns about the proposed US-NZ deal on critical minerals with military-end use, Rocket Lab winning a contract from the Department of War, and the NZ Defence Force testing a new satellite system developed by Elon Musk, which was used in drones in the Iran war. Jared Novelly, the US Ambassador to NZ, Niue, the Cook Islands and Samoa, said his focus in the region would be increased US military presence and critical minerals.

Kingi described this approach to diplomacy of military primacy and domination isn’t aligned with the Pacific people whose worldviews are grounded in whakapapa, connection and reciprocity. He went on to say New Zealand as a whole has always benefited from being a friendly neighbour with a strong independent foreign policy.

Kingi with daughters at Haleakalā. Photo: Supplied

“Kia mataara, there’s a very hungry actor in the world, with desires in New Zealand. Be careful that relationship doesn’t trample on any whenua Māori,” he said.

Hina added, “Kia tūpato, they will come to your land, they will extract from it, they will pollute it, destroy it, and leave it in ruins. That’s what they do.”

She encouraged Māori and Kānaka Māoli to uplift their worldviews, histories, and knowledge systems.

Te Ao Māori News have reached out to the US Air Force and the US Embassy in NZ for comment.