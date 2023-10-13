Hipkins addresses the elephant in the election - by Māori for Māori solutions

COMMENT:

Labour leader Chris Hipkins waited until the final few days of his election campaign to address the race-baiting politics of National, Act and New Zealand First.

At Ngā Whare Waatea Marae in South Auckland yesterday Hipkins said New Zealanders would not put up with divisive race politics.

“Race relations is only negative if what you bring to the table is negative,” Hipkins said, “By Māori, for Māori solutions work.”

He urged New Zealanders to stand united.

“I’m not going to stay silent during the election campaign in which there are political parties deliberately trying to drive a wedge between New Zealanders on the basis of race,” Hipkins said.

“I don’t think that’s leadership. Calling it out is not something that a leader with integrity should shy away from.”

Called out race-baiting

Tangaroa wharenui, at Nga Whare Waatea was a full house yesterday with the Labour faithful sitting with various Māori and non-Māori ministers.

Also present were former professional boxer David Tua and the Brown Buttabean - David Letele.

Hipkins spoke out against racism and called out race-baiting that targets Treaty partners.

Delivering a pointed message for his political opponents – the “truth” they need to hear.

“We will not always be the leaders of our political parties. We will not always hold seats in Parliament.

“Us political leaders we are by definition, temporary custodians of the nation’s future, but Māori and their place in Aotearoa is permanent.

‘A country divided is not our future’

“Not a singular election campaign, divisive slogan, or a racist candidate is going to change things.”

Hipkins admitted the government should have done better in advocating for decisions like co-governance and three waters reforms.

“I want to build real support for the more equitable country promised and Te Tiriti.”

He was clear about coalition partner prerequisites.

“I am not prepared to sit around the cabinet table with political parties whose candidates openly make racist comments about Maori in public forums,” he said.

“A country divided is not our future because we are strongest when we are together.”

A sign of progress

Hipkins praised the next generation immersed in classrooms that operate across two worlds, te ao Pākehā and te ao Māori with ease.

Embracing and celebrating Māori cultural identity “is good for all of us”.

“My tamariki are learning te reo as part of their regular schooling – something that never happened when I was at school.

“Most young Kiwis are learning now. That’s something that we should celebrate. It’s a sign of progress we’ve been making as a country.

“One day when a future Prime Minister stands up here who is Pākehā – they won’t have to learn, they’ll already know it.

“I believe that non-Māori have nothing to fear and everything to gain from Māori having more self-determination, better health outcomes and better educational outcomes, and yes, were appropriate co-governance arrangements.”

Dame Whina Cooper’s vision

Asked after the speech if the government had achieved its targets under the Treaty the Prime Minister said it’s “always a work in progress”.

“The Treaty relationship has strengthened significantly in the last six years, but there’s always more to do.”

While reflecting on the divisive nature of some political commentary and what tamariki are learning from the election campaign, he shared a vision by Dame Whina, Cooper.

“Take care of our children, take care of what they fear, take care of what they see, take care of what they feel, or how the children grow will be the shape of Aotearoa.

“So instead of stoking fear, that’s appealing to the worst of us, how about we all commit to bringing out the best in all of us?

“Let’s lead like our children are watching us.”

Sarah Sparks is a freelance journalist who works for a number of kaupapa Māori organisations.