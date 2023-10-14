Waiariki: Waititi expected to hold seat, Boynton still has support

Waiariki first-term Rawiri Waititi seems likely to hold on to his electorate.

But his opponent, Labour first-timer Toni Boynton, is still reeling in support despite the Te Pāti Māori co-leader’s popularity, with 22% against Waititi’s 50% in the recent Curia Market Research poll during the Whakatau 2020 Waiariki debate earlier in the week.

To have support in the double digits in her first year of national politics is impressive for Boynton, who is bringing her experience of being on the Whakatāne District Council, Tāneatua Community Board, and Te Maruata local government to the electorate.

The undecided voters in the poll, at 15%, won’t be enough for Boynton to win even if she were to claim most of their votes.

But if Boynton doesn’t win, she could get into Parliament as a list MP, at 39 on Labour’s list.

Notably Boynton and Waititi have both been largely in agreement with each other during their respective campaigns, showing that they are, more or less, in support of each other to a degree.

While Boynton is pushing to have a Labour, Te Pāti Māori and Greens government, Waititi is adamant about having more voters in his party’s corner no matter the political alliances later tonight.

The third candidate Charles Tiki Hunia, who is representing Vision New Zealand, didn’t register in the poll.