Labour selects Whakatāne councillor as Waiariki candidate

Whakatāne district councillor Toni Boynton, pictured in the Mātaatua wharenui at Te Manuka Tutahi Marae, has been selected to be the Labour Party candidate for the Waiariki Māori electorate in the 2026 General Election. Photo supplied

Toni Boynton has been announced as Labour’s candidate for Waiariki.

This is the second tilt at the electorate for the Kāpū-te-rangi Māori ward councillor for Whakatāne District Council. She stood for the seat in 2023, also while holding the council seat.

Ms Boynton said it was “an honour and a privilege” to be the Labour Party candidate for Waiariki.

“My aim is to serve my people well. My why has remained the same, and that is to ensure our tamariki and mokopuna see themselves reflected in the decisions that are made about them. To know that the decisions are made with their values in mind and therefore that they are valued.”

The long-time advocate for Māori wards on local councils is probably best known amongst her social media followers for her daily posts counting down the days to the coming election.

“I find it works, to the point people are so sick of it. I’ll be up town, and somebody goes, ‘How many days?’ But the main thing is that they’re remembering. At least you know you are getting through to people.

“My countdown is focused on the first day of voting, because in this election, nobody can enrol during the election period. So if you’re not enrolled by October 25, you can’t vote.”

Before that, she was posting similar reminders of the need to vote in Whakatāne District Council’s referendum for Māori wards during last year’s local elections.

The return of the referendums, which undid much of her campaigning to establish Māori wards, is another reason for wanting to see a change in Government.

While the three Māori seats in the Whakatāne district were retained in the referendum, she was saddened that many were lost.

Health, education, housing, cost of living, and the increase in homelessness are other issues she feels strongly about.

“Many years ago, struggling as a solo mum on the benefit, living off $40 a week, means I understand what our whanau are going through right now.

“I’m proud of what I’ve achieved in local government, amplifying Māori voices and prioritising te ao āori, reo, tikanga and kawa of manawhenua. People will see that way of working in my campaign. I’ll be listening more than I’m talking, so I can truly understand what people want from their Member of Parliament and how I can have a positive impact.

Ms Boynton is chairwoman of Whakatāne District Council’s strategy and policy committee and a member of the National Council of Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ) and was co-Chair of the Te Marauata Executive Board of LGNZ from 2023 to 2025.

Her first diploma was in Māori art, craft and design, and she began her working life as a toi kaiako (art and craft tutor). She went on to gain a Diploma of Matauranga Māori and has a Bachelor of Humanities with a double major in Indigenous Administration and Policy.

Ms Boynton has also been a performer with Te Manukatutahi Kapahaka and Te Waimana Kaakū Kapahaka in Mataatua Regionals.

Also standing for the Waiariki electorate is Green Party candidate, Tauranga-based lawyer Tania Waikato, who whakapapa to Ngāti Awa, Tūwharetoa, Tūhoe, Te Whakatōhea and Ngāti Hine.

She first joined the Greens in 2012 and returned in 2025 amid growing concerns about the actions of the present government.

“This led to my public advocacy on many fronts against the Treaty Principles Bill, Regulatory Standards Bill, school lunches and removal of the obligation to give effect to Te Tiriti by school boards,” she said.

“I believe everyone deserves the basic human dignity of having access to food, healthcare, housing, education and the protection te taiao, tangata and te Tiriti.”

The current Waiariki MP Rawiri Waititi is expected to defend the seat on behalf of Te Pati Māori, although this has not been officially announced.